Tired of the cold? Hold on, Iowa's got one more arctic blast coming.

Have you had enough of the cold yet? Well, brace yourself. More is on the way.

Dangerously cold conditions to spread across the state, the National Weather Service's Des Moines office warned. Wind chill values of -25 degrees to -35 degrees are expected Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

"A moderating cold air mass across the region will keep bitter cold conditions across Iowa," NWS Des Moines said in a briefing.

From 12 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. tomorrow, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes.

When does the next wave of cold air arrive in Iowa?

Iowans will get a very brief respite on Wednesday when air temperatures rise into the low 20s. But, dangerously low wind chills will continue with temperatures feeling like minus 9 degrees around 6 a.m. on Wednesday before climbing to around 7 degrees by noon.

Another arctic cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, pushing another brief period of dangerous cold from Thursday night into early Saturday morning. Light snowfall is also possible on Thursday.

By Friday, the high will be back to a single digit with around 3 degrees expected in Des Moines.

How to be prepared for another cold blast in Iowa

Limit your time exposed to the cold. Dress in layers and protect all exposed skin. Extreme cold calls for at least 3 layers of clothing.

If you're traveling, be sure to pack winter clothing, a safety kit and keep yourself updated on weather and road conditions.

Don't leave your pets outside for extended periods of time. They need shelter from the cold too.

Can Des Moines expect warmer temperatures any time soon?

Brooke Hagenhoff, meteorologist at NWS Des Moines, said there's hope for rising temperatures into the late weekend and next week.

Sunday, temperatures will rise to the mid-20s with a low of around 20 degrees at night. During the day on Monday we can expect some clouds and a slight breeze, with temperatures all the way in the mid-30s.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Arctic cold blast to bring more dangerously cold wind chills to Iowa