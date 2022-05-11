'Tired': Nationally renowned LSU doctor, Shreveport council talk gun deaths and children

The effects of gun violence on children and attracting Fortune 500 employers to Shreveport was discussed with nationally renowned LSU pediatrician John Vanchiere at the Shreveport City Council meeting Tuesday.

Vanchiere appeared at the meeting with a group of medical students who he said have seen a consistent stream of gunshot victims over the last few years. Vanchiere reminded the Council that Louisiana was ranked number one just five years ago for most number of pediatric gun-related deaths.

“Our nurses are so tired of deaths and gun violence in our community and many of them are more tired of gun violence and tragedy than the covid pandemic,” Vanchiere said.

Dr. John Vanchiere, of LSU Health Shreveport, talks during the press conference about COVID at Government Plaza on December 31, 2021.

Vanchiere questioned how the city could attract larger employers if the administration can't guarantee those companies the safety of their employees. Councilman Grayson Boucher agreed.

“What Fortune 500 company is going to want to come to Shreveport and bring their families and children when children are being shot and killed,” Boucher said.

“There are things they are doing with these guns now where you would think it's just a hand gun but now they can make them fully automatic,” Boucher added, referencing "glock switches."

Vanchiere and councilman John Nickelson also spoke abut the source of many guns used in crimes: unlocked vehicles.

"I hope and pray that those of us expressing our right to bear arms are doing so responsibliy and securing our firearms when we are not using them," Nickelson said.

Councilman James Green announced May 24 would be a Shreveport day of prayer. He said he's invited pastors from multiple area churches - specifying some were black and some were white - to speak at Government Plaza that day at 2:00 p.m. and requested attendance from anyone who would like to see an end to violence in the area.

