Tired of paying those high gas prices? San Joaquin RTD offering free rides this week

Stockton drivers who want a break from high gas prices can catch a free ride from San Joaquin Regional Transit District this week.

Residents can ride any fixed-route service within in the Stockton Metropolitan area for free through June 18 as part RTD's celebration of Dump the Pump Day.

“At RTD, we understand how challenging rising gas prices can be,” CEO Alex Clifford said in a news release. "By leaving the driving to RTD, residents can save gas money while reducing greenhouse gases in the community."

For the first time ever, the average gas price across the U.S. is $5 a gallon.

On Saturday, the AAA reported the $5 nationwide average — which comes amid a surge in fuel costs, with record-breaking prices over the past few months.

The national average gas price jumped 19 cents in the past week. And prices at the pump are up $1.93 from this time last year.

Saturday marked the first time the U.S. reached a $5 average for nationwide gas prices — but it's not highest record when inflation is taken into account. In July 2008, gas prices peaked at $4.11 a gallon, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.

Still, the whopping $5 average has shaken the country and contributed to the growing cost of living crisis, as Americans face the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

According to the AAA, the state reporting the highest gas prices on Saturday was California — with an average of $6.43 a gallon. The lowest state average is currently in Mississippi, with a price of $4.52 a gallon.

The average price of gas in the Stockton area is $6.31 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

USA Today contributed to this report.

