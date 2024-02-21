Tired of schools pushing political agendas? Here's how parents can fight back. | Opinion

This April, thousands of Wisconsin voters will choose who represents them on their local school boards. There are no more pivotal political races than these and no more critical representatives than those members of school boards, determining the future of our nation’s leaders in their meetings.

Sadly, it has taken a wave of concerned parents at meetings and worried community members running for office to jar the status quo in school districts across Wisconsin. But as more voters become disillusioned by business as usual, producing poor test results and leaving kids unprepared for the workforce, a new effort has emerged as an alternative to the movement that permitted an academic rut and political tension.

Reform-minded school board associations are appearing countrywide, with around 30 new groups emerging since the National School Boards Association (NSBA) asked for federal law enforcement intervention against moms and dads who attended school board meetings to stand up for their kids.

As ridiculous as it sounds, Attorney General Merrick Garland even issued a directive to create an FBI task force to investigate after the NSBA essentially accused moms and dads of being terrorists. The NSBA tried to retract its statement and apologized to its members but not the parents, who were just worried about schools prioritizing political objectives over academic excellence.

National School Board Association wages ideological war

Despite losing more than half of its member associations, NSBA continues to wage ideological war. However, school board members are starting to respond. Rather than feeling uncomfortable or isolated in an organization that no longer represents their values and concerns, reformers are banding together to form a network called School Boards for Academic Excellence (SBAE). Groups are expanding in Arizona, California, the Carolinas, Kansas, Nevada, Texas, and our Wisconsin. SBAE prioritizes academic achievement over political ideology. They focus on student performance, school safety, and parental rights. And the effort could not be timelier.

Between 2019 and 2022, Wisconsin students’ math and reading scores plummeted. While math scores are inching back up in the latest data, most districts still remain well behind 2019 marks. Wisconsin kids need school boards allied with parent advocates who care more about scoring scholarly achievements than political points. The emergence of these reform groups represents a significant shift toward prioritizing educational excellence, and may lead to a substantial overhaul of America’s education system. And while school choice may have been Wisconsin’s solution revolution for the last decades, the majority of students are still under local school board control. That necessitates intellectual investment on all sides of the educational apparatus, public and private.

As the president of the 1848 Project, which recruits, trains, and offers policy support for conservatives running for local office, including school board, I am proud to count School Boards for Academic Excellence as an ally and partner in fighting for quality public K-12 education. I hear constantly from parents and candidates about the continuing need for high standards, classrooms free from political ideology, and equal opportunity for student success. It’s about time school board members who care about education first have their voices heard, and have a source of understanding and agreement in SBAE.

Rebecca Kleefisch is the President of the 1848 Project, the former Lt. Governor of Wisconsin, and the parent of a public K-12 student.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: School boards find new ally in effort to improve student learning