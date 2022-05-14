‘We are tired of the shootings and the murders:’ Jacksonville group calls for peace after teen shot

On Friday afternoon, the City of Jacksonville group Cure Violence held a rally outside of Andrew Jackson High School in Brentwood where a teenager was shot Wednesday.

“We are tired of the shootings and the murders in our communities,” said Jacqueline Collier, the director of Cure Violence. “We are not about the shooting, especially at schools, and houses of grandmothers, where children are.”

Action News Jax spoke to one of the students from the high school, who said he was stunned someone would be so bold and reckless.

“Why would y’all do that in school? It’s kind of … like, stupid. Because you’re putting a lot of other people in danger and you’re not thinking of anybody else but it’s violence,” 10th grader Philip Henry said.

But that wasn’t the only violent event of the afternoon. Just a few hours later, a few miles down the road, another shooting happened. In the 1500 block of 35th St. in Moncrief, over 60 shots were fired so close to homes, they went into people’s bedrooms.

That shooting was captured on Facebook Live while LoveyD Walker was preaching the gospel. In the live video, you hear her saying, “Oh my God. Oh my God y’all! Oh my God they just started shooting!”

Dozens of shots can be heard as she dives to the ground, but Lovey kept going.

“You think that’s gonna stop me from preaching this gospel. Devil you got me so messed up. He don’t know me. He don’t know me. Look it literally came through look. Oh my God,” she said as she got back in her chair.

Action News Jax spoke to her after the fact. She said the shooting may have been a good thing for her faith.

“It was actually a blessing in disguise actually just showed me that God was covering,” Walker said.

While Cure Violence is asking people to put the guns down, we asked Walker, what is her message for the community?

“Get out of whatever y’all are doing. Stop doing whatever you’re doing and start letting God help y’all to be better people. Because while y’all are doing this innocent children and innocent bystanders could be hurt,” she said.

The shooting heard in Walker’s video impacted three innocent bystanders who were left with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s part of the reason the city just passed a bill releasing $336,000 to go to nonprofits in an effort to curb violence in Jacksonville.

