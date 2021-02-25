Tired of waiting for help, some states have begun passing their own COVID-19 aid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AP21055467406078
Not waiting for more federal help, states have been approving their own coronavirus aid packages, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help residents and business owners devastated by the the pandemic's economic fallout. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

  • As Americans await the passage of Biden's stimulus plan, some states are passing their own relief.

  • At least five states have passed or proposed their own economic and virus aid legislation.

  • But critics argue their success undermines calls for state and local aid from the federal government.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

As President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan slowly inches toward passage, more and more states are starting to take matters into their own hands.

At least five states across the country have passed or are considering their own economic stimulus measures to address COVID-19 hardships, the Associated Press reported.

Several states have spent hundreds of millions of their own dollars to help address the economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic for jobless residents and strapped business owners alike.

But some critics argue the success of these states' individual relief bills undermines continued calls for significant state and local government aid in the federal stimulus package. Biden's relief plan currently calls for $350 billion of federal money to be sent to state and local governments.

The issue proved a point of contention for Congress during negotiations for December's stimulus package, with many Republicans arguing that the billions of dollars directed toward states was an effort to "bail out" Democratic-led states they accused of overspending. The issue was eventually nixed from the final package.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a frequent and vocal critic of federally-funded state relief, told the AP that states passing their own virus relief are good signs.

"It's great news that states are doing well, many seeing revenues higher than projected, and are able to help their citizens during this pandemic," he said in a statement to the AP. "House and Senate Democrats should follow the facts and ditch their radical efforts to award wasteful bailouts for failed politicians in states like New York and California."

The growing number of states employing their own efforts also suggests that many states are faring better during the pandemic than originally anticipated, the AP reported. Many state governments have maintained healthy budgets, despite ongoing economic hardships wrought by the virus and subsequent lockdowns.

Still, many governors are insistent on more help from the federal government, arguing their individual relief efforts directly target residents who remain in dire situations nearly one year after the pandemic began, according to the AP.

Maryland's Republican Governor Larry Hogan signed more than $1 billion in tax cuts and economic relief aimed at struggling businesses and jobless residents last week. The package includes direct one-time stimulus checks of $300 for certain people and $500 for families, according to the AP. The package also includes up to $9,000 in sales tax relief for small businesses, the outlet reported.

"If we can do that in Maryland, there is no reason why President Biden and Republicans in Congress cannot work together to pass bipartisan federal COVID-19 relief," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a hefty $7.6 billion COVID-19 relief package this week that will send $600 one-time payments to 5.7 million people, and will direct more than $2 billion in grants for struggling small businesses according to Axios.

Community colleges, hair salons, restaurants, food and diaper banks, and the child care sector will also receive financial help, the outlet reported.

Lawmakers in New Mexico have proposed a relief package that would provide $200 million in direct grants to businesses, a $600 tax rebate for low-wage workers, and a four-month tax holiday for restaurants recovering from dining restrictions, the AP reported.

The bill is awaiting Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's signature.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper unveiled a $695 million emergency budget proposal earlier this month that, if passed, would provide state money for teacher and school staff bonuses, hazard pay for law enforcement officers, and funding for rural broadband and small businesses, according to the AP.

The outlet said Republicans in control of the legislature are unlikely to pass the legislation, though they haven't dismissed it outright and have signaled support for additional COVID-19 relief.

And Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month funding grants of up to $50,000 to owners of struggling bars, restaurants, and hotels, expected to be available by next month, the AP said.

But even though more states are taking an active role in recovery, Congressional Democrats aim to pass Biden's economic rescue plan in a matter of weeks. The House of Representatives plans to vote on the bill by the end of this week. The Senate will take up the bill the following week, and Democrats hope to have a final version enacted by March 14, the day that enhanced unemployment benefits for millions of Americans start to end.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • House to Pass Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package This Week

    Yesterday, President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package passed the House Budget Committee, so it will be voted on by the full House of Representatives in the next few days, Bloomberg...

  • Democrats want to enact a new stimulus package within weeks. Here's the possible calendar for passage of $1,400 direct payments.

    A top House Democrat said the Biden stimulus plan would receive a floor vote on Friday. Final passage of the rescue plan could occur in early March.

  • Some things never change in Washington. The stimulus bill contains too much pork.

    The $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill contains too much pork. It needs to focus solely on coronavirus relief. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Becerra confirmation as Health secretary looking likely after smooth hearings

    Republicans and Democrats squared off at Becerra's pivotal confirmation hearing for Health secretary before the Senate Finance Committee.

  • Premium: NBA Legend Chris Webber's $100M PE Fund Offers 'A Seat At The Table'

    On the heels of launching a $100 million private equity cannabis fund, five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber and JW Asset Management head Jason Wild spoke to Benzinga to discuss the importance of their endeavor as well as what's to come in cannabis and beyond. Scroll down to watch the exclusive video. Aiming For Industry Change The Webber Wellness brand founder wants a robust cannabis industry that does not leave anyone behind. The effort aims to diversify an industry that currently sees over 80% of its businesses owned by whites. "We're so encouraged that we get to bring people to a seat at the table," added Webber. Wild says the past few years opened his eyes to the disparity in cannabis arrests and nascent industry, prompting him to help bring about change. Talks with Webber over the past few weeks revealed the alignment they had on such goals. "Our mission statement isn't something we have to make up," said Webber. He added, "It's what we live," noting that each of his ventures keeps an inclusive focus. Creating A Sustainable, Profitable Fund For Change Together, the two agree that building an inclusive community is essential. They also agree that it is vital that they create a profitable fund to sustain what truly matters: impacting communities most in need. "The only way we're going to be able to have a real impact and build a sustainable fund...is if these companies we invest in are profitable or have a pathway to profitability so they can build revenue," said Wild. Change Beyond Cannabis While the fund focuses on cannabis, it is just the start. The duo hopes to foster and support talent while also inspiring other ventures to take up a similar charge. Webber said that Wild conveys a message to other business leaders like himself. He said their endeavor aims to show other ventures that they too can invest in affected communities. The response has been substantial early on, with Wild reportedly receiving well over one hundred emails about possible opportunities since the news broke. He said the two are going to sift through the outreach in the coming days. What's Next Currently, the group is fielding calls from potential portfolio investment companies. They encourage others to reach out, saying they don't have any strict requirements. The duo noted that they are eager to mentor early-stage companies just as much as they are keen to work with more established operations. "We're open to all of it as long as we think it can be a sustainable, profitable company over the long-term," explained Wild. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Marijuana Major? More Colleges Are Offering Cannabis Courses To Help Students Score Industry JobsAdequate Implementation, Not Additional Taxes, Key To Cannabis Social Equity Success© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forbidden fruit: Cupra Formentor VZ5 borrows Audi's turbo 5-cylinder engine

    The standard forbidden fruit-style post you’ll see here is typically about some gorgeous wagon or sports car that’s limited to European consumption-only. It’s the rare day that a crossover or SUV makes the cut as being interesting enough to want it in the states, but the Cupra Formentor VZ5 isn’t just any crossover. Audi has blessed the young Cupra brand (a member of the VW Group) with five-cylinder power taken straight from the engine bay of the RS 3, TT RS and RS Q3.

  • 22 New Pairs of Sweatshorts to Prepare You For Warmer Weather

    You know you missed them.

  • Everything coming to - and leaving - Netflix in March

    Get ready to stream new seasons of shows like "Nailed It!: Double Trouble," as well as documentaries like "Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell."

  • FBI warning of potential Capitol violence did not reach top security officials, they say

    An FBI warning that a protest by Donald Trump's supporters could turn violent reached the U.S. Capitol Police the day before the deadly assault, but top officials in charge of securing Congress that day did not see it, they told lawmakers on Tuesday. They gave conflicting accounts of conversations ahead of the assault on whether to call in National Guard support and what if any role concerns about keeping up the appearance of an open Capitol building played in the security failure. One of the four, former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, told senators that he did not see a bulletin issued by the FBI’s Norfolk, Virginia office on Jan. 5 warning law enforcement agencies that extremists were preparing to commit violence.

  • Poll: 60% of Republicans back Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package

    60% of Republicans surveyed in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll either strongly support or somewhat support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Why it matters: The poll suggests GOP lawmakers' criticisms of the plan have failed to gain traction with their voters, as the massive proposal has gained bipartisan support amid enduringly high unemployment and economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 52% of all voters surveyed in the poll strongly support Biden's plan, while an additional 24% said they somewhat support the package. Only 17% of polled voters said they opposed the plan. 15% of Republicans said they strongly oppose Biden's relief bill, with another 15% indicating they somewhat oppose the plan.42% of independents said they strongly support the package and 29% said they somewhat support it.Between the lines: The poll was cited by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the Senate floor Wednesday and shared on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Pointing to a separate Economist/YouGov poll that showed the bill is the most popular legislation or executive action since 2007, Klain tweeted, "The American Rescue Plan is popular because it's what this country needs: after a year of failure, a bold plan to crush the virus and help those hurting in this economy."Where it stands: The House will vote on the package on Friday. The Senate plans to follow with a party-line vote before unemployment benefits expire in March, the New York Times reports. Methodology: Poll conducted via online interviews from Feb. 19-22 among a national sample of 2,103 registered voters. Margin of error ± 2%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Macau Lifts Coronavirus Travel Restrictions From Mainland China, Boosting Casino Stocks

    Shares of casino stocks rallied Tuesday after it was announced that visitors from mainland China would no longer be required to quarantine upon entering the popular tourist island of Macau. What Happened: Tourists are now able to enter Macau from the mainland to visit its many gaming casinos and resorts. The removal of this final restriction lifted shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) as much as 8.5% in Tuesday’s session. Although revenue in gaming surged last week during the week of Lunar New Year, according to Bloomberg, Chinese mainlanders now have the freedom to return to the casino resorts without social restrictions, which could help to revive the sector. BofA Securities analyst Billy Ng expects demand to return in March and April. Why It Matters: Macau, with an economy based largely on casino revenue, was severely affected by coronavirus lockdowns. With their Macau casinos closed, shares in Wynn, Las Vegas Sands and MGM fell an average of 71% in the three months after COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China in January 2020. Comparing tourism from December 2019 and December 2020, “mainland visitations were down 77% YoY” for the month of December, while “overnight visitations from mainland were down 75% YoY” BofA's Ng said in a note. What’s Next: While Macau opening up to tourists from the mainland is a great sign for the struggling casinos, a full recovery won’t happen until it’s safe to open up to international guests. In January, tourism from Hong Kong was still down 89% compared to 2020. Similarly, “international visitations were still down 100% as foreign passport holders are still not allowed to enter Macau,” the BofA analyst said. (Photo of Cotai Strip by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe RealReal Missed On Earnings, But Analysts See Hope As Economy ReopensTikTok Star Josh Richards, Mark Wahlberg Partner On Gen Z-Focused Production Company© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Reactions to Netflix's 'I Care a Lot' Are Both Horrified and Kinda Thirsty

    The film is touching a nerve with Netflix viewers, who are simultaneously scandalized by Marla’s sociopathy, enamored of her razor-sharp blonde bob, and mystified by that shocking twist ending.

  • Philippines to probe use of illegal COVID-19 vaccines

    The Philippines health ministry said on Wednesday it will investigate the illegal use of unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, after a presidential advisor admitted to receiving shots of a Sinopharm vaccine smuggled into the country. Ramon Tulfo, a celebrity radio and television host and special envoy to China, revealed in his newspaper column on Feb. 20 and again in an interview with One News that he received a dose in October from a batch that was also used by President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail. "I got hold of vaccines from a friend who smuggled it into the country," Tulfo told One News.

  • Biden nominee Neera Tanden’s tweet about Joe Manchin’s daughter may come back to haunt her

    The Democratic operative criticised the Senator’s daughter for receiving a pay increase as a CEO

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Moderna to begin trial of new COVID vaccine to address virus variant first found in South Africa

    Moderna's trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine will target the virus variant that first emerged in South Africa. Other vaccine makers plan similar studies.

  • Marvel Studios president hints 'we probably could' see characters like Jessica Jones again 'someday' in the MCU

    "I'm not exactly sure...but perhaps someday," Kevin Feige said of the possibility that Netflix or ABC characters would enter the MCU.

  • Myanmar's hardened Chinese population takes stand against Beijing

    The chorus of banging pots and pans begins in Chinatown at about 8pm. The district in Myanmar's commercial city of Yangon is normally festooned with bright red lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year. But when the Year of the Ox arrived in mid-February, the usual festive atmosphere was gone - replaced by a tension in the air. Here, and across the country, swelling ranks of young ethnic Chinese protesters are joining mass rallies against the brutal junta that abruptly deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government. Many are united by rumours, circulated widely among the protest movement, that China is helping the regime install a repressive new internet system akin to one across the border that severely restricts online freedoms behind a 'Great Firewall'.

  • Marvel's Wanda has a future, but 'WandaVision' fate unclear

    When “WandaVision” wraps its initial run next month on the Disney+ streaming service, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will make her next appearance in the big-screen “Doctor Strange” sequel. It’s storytelling that determines how and when characters from the Marvel Comics universe hopscotch between TV and movies, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Wednesday. “All of the crossover between series, between films, will always vary based on the story,” Feige said.

  • In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

    Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. They kept digging even after Brazil in 2005 marked the land as indigenous territory, a measure that prohibited mining despite protests from her family and other wildcatters in her Macuxi tribe. Now, Silva has the ear of none other than Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president.