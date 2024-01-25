Tired of wet, cold Sacramento weather? You can fly nonstop to these 7 sunny destinations

Does Sacramento’s recent streak of wet weather have you dreaming of sunny skies?

The capital city has seen a series of storms so far in January, and more rain is in the forecast.

Fortunately, Sacramento International Airport offers direct flights to a growing list of domestic and international destinations — including cities that are sunnier and a bit warmer than Northern California.

“We are really proud of the fact that we have a lot of options for our customers to get to warmer destinations this time of year,” said Scott Johnston, Sacramento County Department of Airports spokesman. “We’re hoping to add more in the future.”

Here are seven balmy spots that can be reached via nonstop flights from Sacramento. All take less than six hours to reach by plane.

Travelers descend escalators under the watchful eye of “Leap,” the red rabbit sculpture by Lawrence Argent, as they make their way toward baggage claim in Sacramento International Airport’s Terminal B on Nov. 22, 2023, the day before Thanksgiving.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, known for its beaches, palm trees and Hollywood celebrities, is only an hour and 25 minutes away by plane.

The cheapest nonstop flights to the sunny Southern California city are usually available through Southwest Airlines. One-way tickets start $49 for select dates in February.

Temperatures in L.A. will be in the upper 70s through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Palm Springs

Nonstop flights from Sacramento to Palm Springs last about an hour and 30 minutes.

Flights are available through Southwest Airlines, with one-way tickets starting at $96 for select dates in February.

This week, temperatures in the sun-drenched desert city this week are expected to reach the mid-70s, according to the weather service.

Las Vegas

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas are available through Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

It takes approximately an hour and 25 minutes to fly directly from Sacramento to Sin City. The most affordable one-way tickets, available through Spirit, start at $58 for the month of January.

Although the weather can be cold in the Nevada desert during the winter months, Las Vegas was experiencing mostly sunny skies this week with highs in the lower 60s, the weather service said.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Looking for a change of pace? Head to the Hawaiian island of Oahu for some tropical weather.

Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest both offer nonstop flights from Sacramento to Honolulu. In both cases, the flight takes about five hours and 35 minutes.

Southwest Airlines has the most affordable one-way tickets — starting at $282 for the month of January.

Temperatures in Honolulu have been mostly sunny this week with highs in the 80s, according to the weather service.

Maui, Hawaii

Nonstop flights from Sacramento to the island of Maui are available daily through Hawaiian Airlines.

The flight lasts approximately five hours and 35 minutes, with one-way tickets starting at $329 in January.

Tropical showers are expected to disperse by the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s, according to the weather service.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

You could be basking on the beach in Mexico in less than four hours.

Nonstop flights are available from Sacramento to Cabo San Luis mostly on weekends through Southwest. The flight takes roughly three hours and 5 minutes.

The most affordable one-way tickets cost $221 in January.

Cabo has seen sunny weather over the past few days, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, according to the Weather Channel website.

Leon, Mexico

Nonstop flights from Sacramento to Leon are available through Volaris on select days throughout the month.

It takes roughly three hours and 40 minutes to reach the central Mexican state of Guanajuato by plane.

The cheapest one-way tickets start at $132 in February.

High temperatures in Leon are predicted to remain in the upper 70s through the end of January, the Weather Channel said.

