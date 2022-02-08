Tires flattened, burglary suspects drove U-haul truck on its rims, Lacey police say

Lacey police were involved in a slow-moving pursuit Saturday evening, one that finally ended with four flat tires and two recovered motorcycles near downtown Olympia.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a self-storage business in the 3000 block of Marvin Road Northeast after a report of missing items, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said Tuesday.

The officer responded to the call, cleared the call and left the scene, only to be called back minutes later after the victim saw the missing items — among them two motorcycles valued at $50,000 — being loaded into a U-haul.

The U-haul took off and police followed, Barnes said. Police followed the vehicle until it could go no farther on Johnson Point Road. The suspects realized they had nowhere to go, so they turned around and headed back toward Olympia.

Lacey police set up spike strips three times on the suspects return trip, and two of those instances were successful, flattening tires on both sides of the vehicle. Still, the U-haul continued on its way, driving only on its rims, sparks flying, Barnes said.

The slow-moving pursuit finally came to an end in the area of State Avenue and East Bay Drive, near downtown, she said. Police recovered a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and KTM dirt bike.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary and theft, Barnes said. A second man is still at large, she said.