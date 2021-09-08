Tires fly through windshield, killing Idaho driver on Oregon interstate, cops say

A set of tires flew off a semi and killed an Idaho driver, Oregon police said.

A set of dual tires became loose from a flatbed trailer Monday and bounced across Interstate 84, Oregon State Police said. The tires jumped the concrete barrier in the middle of the interstate and “became airborne to a great height.”

The tires then flew through a semi truck’s windshield, hitting James Green, a 50-year-old from Caldwell, police said. He died from his injuries.

Green was driving eastbound in a blue Freightliner CMV when the tires crashed into him, according to Oregon State Police.

The tires had come off of another Freightliner, police said. The driver stopped when the tires flew off the flatbed, chained up the broken axle and drove away.

Oregon State Troopers later found that driver near Baker City, police said.

The interstate was shut down for about six hours after the incident.

Mom found dead, daughter injured after crash, WV cops say. They were missing for days

Grandma dies after grandson, 8, crashes into her with golf cart, California cops say

Kayak falls from trailer and kills 75-year-old motorcyclist, Iowa officials say