Tires reported slashed and other reports

Jan. 12—Police received a report at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday of all four tires that were slashed on a vehicle overnight at 525 W. College St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday at 1008 Frank Ave.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Rainy Patricca, 53, was arrested on an arrest and detain hold at 4:14 p.m. at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Matthew Daniel Nelson, 21, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. Thursday at St. Pater Avenue and Main Street.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 8:52 a.m. Thursday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property and possession of marijuana under 21 at 2:29 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 12:02 p.m. Thursday that a person reportedly came out to her vehicle and found a male sitting in her driver's seat at 425 Ulstad Ave. She reportedly screamed and the male took off running.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Ashley Nicole Randall, 30, on local warrants at 10:52 p.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St.