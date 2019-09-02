'Tis the season for a delightfully interactive fall foliage map

For some people, the first day of fall arrives with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. For others, the new season doesn't start until the official "first day of autumn" date that their Google search reveals has arrived.

I, however, feel it's truly fall when the annual SmokyMountains.com Foliage Predications Map is released. And baby? It's here.

Every year the tourism site shares an interactive map that acts as a guide to the upcoming foliage in the United States through September, October, and November. It's the perfect tool for planning fall outings, scenic road trips, and even seasonal Instagram photo shoots.

Image: screengrab/smokymountains.com

This year's map begins on Sept. 7 (a day when minimal foliage is predicted in only a few states), and ends on Nov. 30 (when nearly the entire country is expected to be past-peak).

To predict the foliage in each state the site uses an algorithm based on historical temperatures and leaf trends, precipitation, and forecasts. But fair warning, it's not going to be 100 percent accurate.

"This tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year," the site reads.

The SmokyMountain.com tool also lets you look back at average U.S. temperatures since the '90s, and provides insight on the science behind why it is leaves change colors every fall.

Happy learning and Peak Foliage apple picking planning!