Tis the season to guard your gifts, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are sending a dire warning after a terrifying home invasion in south city. Christmas presents were stolen from underneath the tree while a couple slept inside their Clifton Heights home.

Surveillance video shows four people race from the front door of the home after sneaking in through a window.

Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said police are still looking for the suspects.

Southern Illinois deputies recover $250K worth of drugs after 115-mile pursuit

Wall said the thieves took the homeowner’s purse, which had her car keys. They stole that vehicle, too.

Package thefts often increase this time of year, Wall said. There are ways to avoid being a target of porch pirates this holiday season.

Police recommend requiring a signature for delivery of high-dollar items or requesting they be kept at a distribution center for pickup.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.