'Tis the season for holiday cards. Tips on writing a heartfelt note, what else to know

The time to send a thoughtful holiday card to your loved ones is now.

You may be debating whether to send family, friends, and colleagues a handwritten note on your special Christmas stationary, or gather photographs to lay out in a tasteful e-card.

The practice, typically observed annually in December, is a way to spread “festive cheer and warm wishes to those you care about,” etiquette expert Myka Meier recently told USA Today.

Holiday greeting cards are typically sent to maintain meaningful connections or share well-wishes with those around you, like distant relatives or former colleagues. Even if the holiday season is the only time you are in contact, it's meaningful, Meier said.

Here are some tips to keep in mind this year, from tips about what to write and how to make sure you correctly address your envelope.

What kind of message should my holiday greeting card contain?

The nature of the message included in the card will vary from person to person, depending on the person and their style.

You can really send a holiday greeting card to anyone you would like, whether that’s restaurant staff at your local diner or your next-door neighbor who watched a pet while you were on vacation.

They can be as generic or as personal as you want them to be, legendary etiquette expert Emily Post's great-great-granddaughter, Lizzie Post, told USA Today.

“Some people just do a printed card with a printed message, which is perfectly welcome,” Post said. "Other people decorate the whole thing with handmade decorations sewn onto the card. It's really up to you, depending on your budget, time, inspiration and who you are writing to."

What you should keep in mind as you begin to draft your message is that the tone of your sentiment or good tidings should be “cheery and bright,” Post said.

“This isn’t your thank you note. This isn’t a condolence note. This (holiday greeting card) is about sharing joy during a very festive time of year and I think that your sentiment matches that is a really good thing," she said. "Stick to the positive notes as best you can."

That being said, keeping your message concise, warm and personal is the recommended course of action, Meier said. The messages can vary from intimate family messages, memories, or traditional holiday greetings.

“If you don’t know someone’s religion or what they celebrate, one option is that you can simply say ‘Happy Holidays,' including any holiday wishes you have, sharing a heartfelt sentiment, or mentioning shared memories or future plans is a great addition," she said. "Sign with your name or a warm closing phrase that feels right pending your relationship. If you choose to send a holiday card that has a pre-written message, add a personal touch by signing your name or names in pen to make it feel from the heart."

Phrasing suggestions for your holiday card

Here is a list of phrases that you can use, if you are interested in keeping the message short and sweet courtesy of WordStream.

Happy Holidays

Happy holiday greetings to you and yours

Holiday greetings to you and the ones you spend it with

Wishing you well this holiday season

Sending a year full of blessings your way

Season’s greetings from my family to yours

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, or Happy Kwanzaa are perfectly welcome if you know your recipient observes or celebrates those traditions

'Tis the season for us to tell you how much you mean to us

Working with you is a gift every day of the year

Good tidings to you, wherever you are, this season

May you experience the light of laughter, the warmth of love, and the joy of gratitude this season and beyond

May this time of year shine light on your blessings and bring new ones in the year to come

May the peace and joy of the holiday season live in your heart all year long

Greetings to you during this bright time of year

Wishing you all the joy, peace, and love that this time of year brings

When should you mail your holiday greeting card?

Holiday cards should be mailed or electronically sent during the first half of December so your recipient can get the card before they begin to travel for the holidays. Check out the shipping deadlines for FedEx, USPS, or UPS here.

“This is a great week to start and make sure that you get the holiday cards you are purchasing or making in the mail within the next few week," Post said. :That said, I have noticed a lot of families get their Christmas card out sometimes the week after Christmas and it arrives like right in time for New Year's. Do what you can. Don’t sweat it. Its always a nice thing to receive. If you are thinking about it now then you have got some time to plan. Its not too late depending on what you choose to do."

Another thing worth noting, Post said, is that holiday greeting cards don’t have to be reciprocated.

“You can’t predict who is going to send one to you, so just make your list based on what you want to send a card to," Post said. "If you get cards from people who aren’t on your list and it inspires you to add them to your list, that’s great. Just because you’ve sent the card one year doesn’t mean you have to send the card every year forevermore."

What are some things you want to avoid getting wrong when addressing a holiday card?

There a couple mistakes people may make when it comes to drafting or sending a holiday greeting card. Meier's tips to avoid them:

Double-check the person’s first and last name to ensure it's spelled correctly

Verify the current address to avoid misdelivery

Ensure you use the correct postage to prevent delays or returned cards

Try to be sure to sign your card, even if you include a printed message, as it makes it feel more personal and truly from you and your family

Match your tone to the relationship. Don't make it too formal for friends and family. Make sure if you are writing to colleagues, clients or professional contacts, while it can give warmth, the message remains reflective of that relationship

Review your card for errors in spelling, grammar before sending

