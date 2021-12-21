'Tis the season. Milford police warn of uptick in break-ins, fraud schemes

MILFORD — Police are warning residents to lock up and be on their guard after saying they received a flurry of reports about car break-ins and fraud cases.

Reports from different parts of town describe valuables in unlocked cars and unattended homes that have been the targets of multiple breaking-and-entering incidents, according to Milford police Detective Sgt. Craig Stanley.

“They're happening on an almost daily basis and there's no rhyme or reason — sometimes they’re at night, sometimes during the morning, or in the afternoon," Stanley said. “When we have this happen and it's not sporadic, it seems like we have an issue here.”

While in most cases cars have been unlocked, there have also been instances in which car windows have been shattered so that thieves could access certain items, he said.

Police are advising residents to lock their cars; to keep jewelry, collectables and large amounts of cash out of sight; and to park cars in well-lit areas.

“People will leave pocketbooks in the front seat and even if the doors are locked, (thieves) will see a Gucci bag and think, chances are, there's going to be some good money or valuable thing inside,” said Stanley. “Our biggest thing is to tell people, ‘Don't leave valuables in plain sight, keep the doors locked, and if you can help it, don't leave any valuables in your car at all.’

“We've had a couple of cases where significant amounts of money were stolen out of vehicles, and in some cases, the doors were locked."

Police are also advising residents to secure home windows, place motion lights on their property and to install security cameras — especially focusing on delivery drop-off areas.

Home burglaries have occurred during the day — when most homeowners have been at work — to steal laptops, iPads, cash and jewelry, said Stanley.

In some instances, house doors have been locked and break-ins still occur when suspects get in through windows, said Stanley.

“The breaking-and-entries are happening in different areas of town and we're not the only town that is experiencing this,” the detective said. “All of the surrounding counties have the same issues.”

Stanley said police continue to also see financial schemes that mostly target the elderly.

Police advise residents against buying into “get rich quick” offers and have suggested increased scrutiny on any approaches.

“This issue came with the internet, unfortunately,” said Stanley. “The elderly, obviously, are the most susceptible, and usually during the holidays they become more frequent.”

Stanley said that in some cases, victims receive phone calls from people who tell them that their relatives have been arrested, asking for bail money to be wired.

“Be cautious with contractors and giving money to charitable organizations,” police advise. “Take your time to check the legitimacy or ask a family or friend to check for you.”

“Call the police to ask any questions regarding legitimacy of anything you believe is not.”

So as to not compromise the investigation, Stanley declined to comment on whether any recent break-ins are related, or whether police have any leads or made arrests.

He did say police would keep residents updated if there are new developments.

Anyone with information about break-ins or fraud schemes can access the Milford Police Department's tip line at 508-473-3800 with a promise of anonymity.

Toni Caushi is a reporter at the Daily News. He can be reached at tcaushi@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @tcaushi

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Milford police warn residents of flurry of break-ins, scam reports