'Tis the Season... Mistletoe Market on Saturday, Tree Lighting on Tuesday

Nov. 22—The day after Thanksgiving is considered the 'official' start of the Christmas season and London has several events lined up for the coming weeks.

While the day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, it also marks "Shop Local Week" in London. Saturday is a prime time to do just that, as the annual Mistletoe Market will be set up in the London Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by London Downtown and London City Tourism Commission, this one-stop shopping spot gives visitors the opportunity to find that one-of-a-kind handcrafted gift or specialty food item to friends and family. Mistletoe Market offers a variety of jewelry, clothing, ornaments, home decor, scented waxes and outdoor signs to please nearly any taste or liking.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 will set the stage for the Town Center Tree Lighting ceremony. Music will begin at 6 p.m. with the lights and musical displays on the tree beginning at 7 p.m. City tourism employees have been hard at work since Halloween to transform Pumpkin Park into a holiday haven with a unique Christmas setting that draws visitors from far and wide. The colorful backdrops and decor create a perfect spot for family photos for Christmas cards or other projects.

Other events centered around the Christmas season will include the annual Randy Smith's Christmas on Main parade on Dec. 1, the London Community Orchestra concert at First Baptist Church of London on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Southeast Kentucky Chorus on Sunday, as well as other events that allows London and Laurel County to shine their brightest lights. More information on holiday-centered activities will be posted in future editions.