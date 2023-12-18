Tis’ the season to shop with a cop around Central Florida

All across Central Florida this month, local law enforcement agencies and emergency service personnel have given back.

They have taken time to gather toys, shop with those in need, or provide some holiday cheer to residents across Central Florida.

We have gathered photos and videos of some of the many events our local agencies have participated in this month.

Photos: Central Florida law enforcement spread joy with Shop with a Cop, holiday events

Women of the Glorious Hands, Inc. were treated to a $100 Shopping Spree for the girls mentorship program as part of the Target Heroes and Helpers Grant.

Deputies took children from Seminole County schools Christmas shopping.

