Reuters

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the island's ongoing gasoline shortages were caused by countries contracted to supply the fuel not complying with their requirements due to "a complex energy situation." In an evening TV broadcast, Diaz-Canel said the Caribbean island had less than 400 tonnes of gasoline per day to fuel all its activities, whereas the country consumes between 500 tonnes and 600 tonnes daily. "We still don't have a clear idea of how we are going to get out of this situation," he said, in a first public statement in three weeks about the worsening fuel deficit that has plagued the country amid a near-unprecedented economic crisis.