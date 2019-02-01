Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $18.99, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 36.39% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.92% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TITN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 4, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 120% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $357.25 million, up 5.19% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TITN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.51, which means TITN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

