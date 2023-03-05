Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Titan Mining (TSE:TI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Titan Mining, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$4.0m ÷ (US$78m - US$7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Titan Mining has an ROCE of 5.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.8% generated by the Metals and Mining industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Titan Mining's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Titan Mining Tell Us?

The fact that Titan Mining is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.7% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 46% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Titan Mining's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 54% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Titan Mining (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

