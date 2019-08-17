Some Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shareholders Have Copped A 99% Share Price Wipe Out

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 99%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 90% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 68% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Titan Pharmaceuticals is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Titan Pharmaceuticals's revenue dropped 52% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 75% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:TTNP Income Statement

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Titan Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Titan Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 90%, against a market gain of about 1.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 54% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

