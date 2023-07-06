After Titan submersible implosion, OceanGate says it has suspended exploration operations

OceanGate said it has suspended "all exploration and commercial operations" after five people aboard the company's Titan submersible were killed in a "catastrophic implosion" last month.

The announcement was shared at the top of the company's website, but it is unclear when those operations were suspended. OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

The suspension of operations comes after the U.S. Coast Guard announced last week that human remains were likely recovered from the wreckage. Debris from the vessel were taken ashore at a Canadian Coast Guard pier.

People on board of the submersible when it imploded on an expedition to the remains of the Titanic included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding; French maritime and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and one of the richest men in Pakistan, Shahzada Dawood, and his son, Suleman Dawood

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY

