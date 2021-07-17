Spike Lee jumps gun at Cannes with 'Titane' Palme d'Or reveal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michaela Cabrera and Hanna Rantala
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Michaela Cabrera and Hanna Rantala

CANNES, France (Reuters) -"Titane", a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer by French director Julia Ducournau, won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival, jury head Spike Lee told the ceremony before the award was due to be revealed.

In a moment of confusion when asked in French to reveal what one of the prizes was, the U.S. film director read off a card and prematurely announced the best movie winner.

It was not the first blooper moment at an awards ceremony: at the 2017 Oscars, musical "La La Land" was incorrectly announced as best movie, instead of "Moonlight".

Ducournau, 37, became only the second woman to win the top award at Cannes. Her violent film, where the heroine has sex with a car, split critics, with some praising its originality but others put off by its frantic and messy approach.

Described as a "body horror" movie and based around a character with a titanium plate in her head, the film impressed with its energy.

"Ducournau's beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy is a nightmarish yet mischievously comic barrage of sex, violence, lurid lighting and pounding music," critics at the BBC broadcaster said. "It's also impossible to predict where it's going to go next."

Ducournau had previously found critical success with "Raw" in 2016. The only previous female winner of Cannes' top award was Jane Campion who shared the prize in 1993 for “The Piano”.

The world's biggest film festival returned to the French Riviera after a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic in one of the most unpredictable contests in years.

STARS HAPPY TO BE BACK

The event drew stars such as Matt Damon and Sharon Stone to the red carpet, with moviemakers and actors delighted to be back though attendance was down on previous years.

Once the awards were officially announced, other big winners included Leos Carax, picked as best director for "Annette", a musical about two artists caught in a twisted love affair.

Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamusa Oe of Japan won best screenplay for their tale of heartbreak and loss "Drive My Car".

Renate Reinsve won best actress for her role in "The Worst Person In The World" by Joachim Trier, a modern day romantic comedy that was a big hit with critics.

"Compartment no6" by Juho Kuosmanen, about a woman who embarks on a train journey across Russia, tied with "A Hero" by Iran's Asghar Farhadi, which features a prisoner faced with a moral quandary, for the Grand Prix distinction.

Caleb Landry Jones, who starred in Australian film "Nitram", won best actor.

The Jury Prize, another runner-up award for best movie, went to two films: "Ahead's Knee" by Israel's Nadav Lapid and "Memoria" by Thailand's Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Titane' wins top Cannes honor, 2nd ever for female director

    Julia Ducournau's “Titane,” a wild body-horror thriller featuring sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Ducournau just the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The win on Saturday was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee at the top of the closing ceremony, broadcast in France on Canal+, unleashing a few moments of confusion. Ducournau, a French filmmaker, didn't come to the stage to accept the award until the formal announcement at the end of the ceremony.

  • ‘Titane’ Wins Palme d’Or, Plus Full Cannes Winners List

    Here are all the big winners out of the most prestigious film festival in the world.

  • ‘Titane’ Wins Palme d’Or in Chaotic Cannes Film Festival Ceremony

    Spike Lee, the president of the jury at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, accidentally announced that Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” won the Palme d’Or in what were supposed to be his opening remarks at the awards ceremony. The revelation rocked the crowd inside the Grand Theatre Lumiere, and set social media abuzz at the beginning of a ceremony that traditionally ends with the crowning of the Palme winner. His slip-up came when a ceremony host, French actress Doria Tiller, asked Lee, “Can you tell me

  • Mark Hoppus Reveals He’s Battling an Aggressive Form of Lymphoma

    Blink-182 singer has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. "We're beating this cancer," he told fans. "It's just a matter of time"

  • ‘Vortex’ Film Review: Cannes Winds Down With Thoughtful, Heartbreaking Look at Aging

    As usual, Gaspar Noe kept us waiting. The director’s latest film, Vortex, was the last film to arrive in the projection rooms and the last to play in any of the official sections (the newly-created Cannes Premiere sidebar), the final gasp of a film festival that made it over the finish line wheezing and exhausted but triumphant. It also started 50 minutes late, after Bill Murray refused to leave the stage from the preceding musical event screening. So it was nearly midnight when Cannes boss Thie

  • Cannes President Spike Lee Prematurely Unveils Palme D’Or Winner In Echo Of 2017 Oscar Mix-Up – Watch

    Cannes Film Fesitval’s jury president Spike Lee appeared to inadvertently lift the lid on this year’s Palme d’Or winner – naming Julia Ducournau’s Titane – after a mix-up early in tonight’s closing awards ceremony. Watch the moment further down this page. The event’s hostess asked Lee, in French, if he could reveal the “first prize” […]

  • Cannes Film Festival: Julia Ducournau Becomes 2nd Female Director In History To Take Palme D’Or With ‘Titane’ – Full Winners List

    Refresh for latest…: The 74th Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close this evening with winners of the main prizes to be announced shortly from the Grand Théâtre Lumière inside the Palais. The return of Cannes this year, after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, has been an interesting affair, replete with Covid […]

  • Authorities launch homicide probe after finding body of Lincolnton man in woods

    The victim has been identified as William Buster McCarter, a 37-year-old Lincolnton man who had previously been reported missing.

  • Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or Winners Through The Years: A Photo Gallery

    With some preemptive help from jury president Spike Lee, the Cannes Film Festival has announced director Julia Ducournau’s provocative Titane as the winner of the 2021 Palme d’Or. To see photos of every Palme d’Or winning film, click here or on the image above. The festival first gave out its highest honor in 1939, but […]

  • Cannes names Julia Ducournau the 2nd woman director ever to win the Palme d'Or

    French filmmaker's bonkers thriller Titane takes arguably the most prestigious prize in cinema, making her one of only two women directors who've won the prize throughout history.

  • Drive My Car, Cannes review: a profoundly beautiful, haunting Murakami adaptation

    Dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Masaki Okada, Park Yoo-rim, Jin Dae-young. Cert TBC, 179 min. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s films are like gin poured over ice: cool, clean and gradually dizzying as you absorb them sip by sip. That makes the Japanese director a perfect candidate for Haruki Murakami adaptations, and his superb latest feature – one of the best-liked competition titles at Cannes this year – is a notably great one. Billed as an adaptation of

  • 1M Cubans use U.S. software to skirt government's social media blackouts

    More than 1 million people in Cuba every day are using an anti-censorship tool supported by the U.S. government to circumvent their own government's social media blackouts, Bloomberg reports.The big picture: Censorship-circumvention software company Psiphon Inc. has facilitated the transfer of over 600 terabytes of data from users in Cuba since Sunday, per Bloomberg.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Psiphon receives funding from the Open Technology Fund,

  • New Jersey’s unemployment recovery outpaces neighboring states

    New Jersey’s unemployment recovery outpaces its neighboring states and other blue states, according to a new report.

  • Steam Deck Pre-Orders Start Off Shaky

    Today, Valve began taking paid reservations for its recently announced Steam Deck, a powerful portable PC that’s invited comparisons to the Nintendo Switch. But right after pre-orders went live, Steam collapsed into server errors and other frustrating hiccups.

  • 1 dead, 7 rescued after Boston Harbor boating accident

    One person has been confirmed dead and seven others were rescued following a boating accident in the Boston Harbor early Saturday. At about 3 a.m. a center console boat with eight people on board hit a day marker, "causing all 8 to enter the water," the U.S. Coast Guard stated. Five of the recovered were transported by Boston EMS to a hospital, Boston Fire said.

  • Weinstein Investigation Movie ‘She Said’ With Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to Debut in 2022

    “She Said,” a dramatic retelling of the sexual harassment investigation that took down Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, is coming to theaters next year. The movie, from Universal Pictures, will be released on Nov. 18, 2022. “She Said” will star Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and […]

  • Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is “going to space” in 2021

    The Raiders ended last season with a top 10 offense, finishing No. 8 in yards and No. 10 in scoring. But even after last year’s leading wide receiver Nelson Agholor departed the franchise to sign with the Patriots, one of the team’s 2021 signees feels the club is on track to be even better in [more]

  • The Suicide Squad: In On The Action (Featurette)

    Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the

  • U.S. FDA sets January target to decide on approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot

    The target action date does not mean the approval will not happen before January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Twitter. "Quite to the contrary, the review of this BLA (biologics license application) has been ongoing, is among the highest priorities of the agency, and the agency intends to complete the review far in advance of the PDUFA Goal Date." The vaccine is among the three being used in the United States under the FDA's emergency use authorization, alongside shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.

  • Partial roof collapse of Miami-Dade apartment building causes evacuation, firefighters say

    The roof of a three-story apartment building has partially collapsed in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities say. Firefighters are conducting evacuations.