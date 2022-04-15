The Titanic sank 110 years ago. Here are some rare photos of the ship and artifacts.

It's been 110 years since the Titanic sank into the Atlantic during the ship's maiden voyage.

Just four days into its journey from Southampton, England to New York City, the British luxury passenger liner collided with an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland on the night of April 14, 1912. In the early hours of April 15 at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Titanic disappeared completely beneath the ocean.

Over 1,500 people were killed during the tragedy. According to Britannica, the ship's crew and third-class passengers suffered the greatest loss with 700 deaths among the crew and 710 in the third class.

The decades following the sinking of the Titanic have been filled with gripping stories, multiple films and extensive research. To commemorate the anniversary, here are some photos of the famous ship, rare artifacts and news reports from all those years ago.

A handout picture received from Southampton City Council on April 4, 2012 shows the Titanic leaving Southampton on her ill-fated maiden voyage on April 10, 1912.

People are gathered in front of the The New York Sun's building on Broadway, reading the bulletin board with latest news about the Titanic, in April 1912. The luxury liner was on its maiden voyage between Southampton, England, and New York, when it struck an iceberg and sank in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912. More than 1500 people died in the disaster. (AP Photo)

S.S. Titanic liftboat #4 is seen at National Geographic's "Titanic: 100 Year Obsession", on the first day it is opened to the public March 29, 2012, in Washington, DC.

This photo courtesy of RR Auction shows a rare original 9.75 x 8 photo of a uniquely-shaped iceberg photographed by the captain of the Leyland Line steamer S. S. Etonian, two days before Titanic collided with it. The photo shows a massive iceberg with a very distinctive elliptical shape, and is captioned in black ink by the captain. RRAuction of Amherst, New Hampshire said on its website November 26, 2012 that the towering iceberg seen in the mounted black-and-white image is "eerily similar" to the one depicted in sketches by two crew members of the ill-fated liner.

The life jackets of Madeline Astor and Laura Mabel Francatelli are displayed at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The museum is showing six of the 12 known remaining life jackets from ship, including at least one worn by a survivor that’s never been shown.

This is a valise and the violin of Wallace H. Hartley, age 33, the Titanic's Band Master, whose body was found April 25, 1912. The Titanic violin is on display this wee at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Dr. Robert Ballard of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, Mass., gives a thumbs up sign upon his return aboard the research vessel Atlantis II from the site of the sunken R.M.S. Titanic, July 28, 1986. Ballard leans on JASON JR., a specially designed underwater robot he used to explore the wreckage of the Titanic at its final resting place 12,500 feet deep in the North Atlantic.

Professor Robert Ballard, professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island, points to his footage of the wreck of the Titanic that is part of the exhibition on display in the Belfast Building, Northern Ireland, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Ballard and his team discovered the wreck of the Titanic in 1985. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Titanic sank 110 years ago. Rare photos show ship wreckage, artifacts.