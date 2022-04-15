The Titanic sank 110 years ago. Here are some rare photos of the ship and artifacts.
It's been 110 years since the Titanic sank into the Atlantic during the ship's maiden voyage.
Just four days into its journey from Southampton, England to New York City, the British luxury passenger liner collided with an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland on the night of April 14, 1912. In the early hours of April 15 at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Titanic disappeared completely beneath the ocean.
Over 1,500 people were killed during the tragedy. According to Britannica, the ship's crew and third-class passengers suffered the greatest loss with 700 deaths among the crew and 710 in the third class.
The decades following the sinking of the Titanic have been filled with gripping stories, multiple films and extensive research. To commemorate the anniversary, here are some photos of the famous ship, rare artifacts and news reports from all those years ago.
