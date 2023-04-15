The Titanic sank into the Atlantic Ocean 111 years ago today. Here are rare photos of the ship.
Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Some 111 years ago, the Titanic sank into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
Tragedy struck during the British luxury passenger liner's maiden voyage. Four days into the ship's journey from Southampton, England, to New York City, the Titanic collided with an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland on the night of April 14, 1912.
The 882.5-foot-long ship disappeared beneath the ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912, at about 2:20 a.m.
More than 1,500 people of the about 2,200 people on board were killed during the tragedy, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. The ship's crew and third-class passengers suffered the greatest loss – with 710 deaths in the third class and 700 among the crew.
In the decades following the sinking of the Titanic, the tragedy has been documented with gripping stories, films inspired by the events and extensive research – including underwater footage of the wreckage.
To commemorate the 111th anniversary of the tragedy, here are some photos of the famous ship and rare artifacts from all those years ago.
