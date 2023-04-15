The Titanic sank into the Atlantic Ocean 111 years ago today. Here are rare photos of the ship.

Some 111 years ago, the Titanic sank into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

Tragedy struck during the British luxury passenger liner's maiden voyage. Four days into the ship's journey from Southampton, England, to New York City, the Titanic collided with an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland on the night of April 14, 1912.

The 882.5-foot-long ship disappeared beneath the ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912, at about 2:20 a.m.

More than 1,500 people of the about 2,200 people on board were killed during the tragedy, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. The ship's crew and third-class passengers suffered the greatest loss – with 710 deaths in the third class and 700 among the crew.

In the decades following the sinking of the Titanic, the tragedy has been documented with gripping stories, films inspired by the events and extensive research – including underwater footage of the wreckage.

To commemorate the 111th anniversary of the tragedy, here are some photos of the famous ship and rare artifacts from all those years ago.

Watch: Never-before-seen footage of Titanic wreck site released to public

How many people died on the Titanic? Facts on the deaths and the survivors

In this April 10, 1912 file photo, the luxury liner Titanic departs Southampton, England, on her maiden Atlantic Ocean voyage to New York.

People are gathered in front of the The New York Sun's building on Broadway, reading the bulletin board with latest news about the Titanic, in April 1912.

The life jackets of Madeline Astor and Laura Mabel Francatelli are displayed at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The museum is showing six of the 12 known remaining life jackets from ship, including at least one worn by a survivor that’s never been shown.

This handout image taken during the historical 1986 dive, courtesy of WHOI (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) and released February 15, 2023 shows the Titanic bow.

This photo courtesy of RR Auction shows a rare original 9.75 x 8 photo of a uniquely-shaped iceberg photographed by the captain of the Leyland Line steamer S. S. Etonian, two days before Titanic collided with it. The photo shows a massive iceberg with a very distinctive elliptical shape, and is captioned in black ink by the captain. RRAuction of Amherst, New Hampshire said on its website November 26, 2012 that the towering iceberg seen in the mounted black-and-white image is "eerily similar" to the one depicted in sketches by two crew members of the ill-fated liner.

S.S. Titanic liftboat #4 is seen at National Geographic's "Titanic: 100 Year Obsession", on the first day it is opened to the public March 29, 2012, in Washington, DC.

This is a valise and the violin of Wallace H. Hartley, age 33, the Titanic's Band Master, whose body was found April 25, 1912. The Titanic violin is on display this wee at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Dr. Robert Ballard of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, Mass., gives a thumbs up sign upon his return aboard the research vessel Atlantis II from the site of the sunken R.M.S. Titanic, July 28, 1986.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Titanic sank 111 years ago today: Rare photos, artifacts of liner