Titanic: Searching for the 'missing' Chinese survivors

Zhaoyin Feng and Yitsing Wang - BBC World Service
·6 min read

When the luxurious British passenger ship Titanic sank into the Atlantic Ocean in April 1912, thousands of people fell into the frigid waters.

Only one of the lifeboats that escaped the sinking ship turned back to search for potential survivors. In the darkness, the rescuers found a young Chinese man clinging to a wooden door, shivering but still alive.

That man was Fang Lang, one of six Chinese survivors of the Titanic, and his rescue would go on to inspire a famous scene in the 1997 Hollywood blockbuster Titanic.

But their miraculous survival was not the end of their ordeal.

Within 24 hours of their arrival at the immigrant inspection station in Ellis Island, New York, they were expelled from the country because of the Chinese Exclusion Act, a controversial law that barred the immigration of Chinese people into the US.

The six men disappeared from history - until now. A documentary film that has just premiered in China, The Six, shines a spotlight on their identities and lives, 109 years after the doomed voyage.

It uncovers a tale beyond the Titanic, a story shaped by racial discrimination and anti-immigration policy that has taken on particular resonance today following recent anti-Asian abuse in the US.

Who were the six Chinese survivors?

The men were identified as Lee Bing, Fang Lang, Chang Chip, Ah Lam, Chung Foo and Ling Hee. They were believed to be sailors heading to the Caribbean for work.

"As a group of people together, they are uniquely unknown," Arthur Jones, British filmmaker and the director of The Six, tells the BBC.

Photo shows the ill-fated luxury liner, the Titanic, sailing the ocean
The ill-fated Titanic sank in 1912

The Chinese survivors' names were on the ship's passenger list, and news articles covering the Titanic's sinking briefly mentioned them.

But unlike other Titanic survivors who received praise in the press, the Chinese men were vilified due to the anti-Chinese sentiment in the West in the early 20th Century, according to historians and researchers.

In a report filed days after the sinking, for instance, The Brooklyn Daily Eagle called the Chinese survivors "creatures" who had sprung into the lifeboats "at the first sign of danger" and concealed themselves beneath the seats.

But the documentary production team's research showed this claim was untrue.

They built a replica of the Titanic's lifeboat and found that it would have been impossible for the Chinese men to hide unseen. "I think we see the same thing today. We find immigrants [were] scapegoated by the press," Mr Jones says.

Other media coverage at the time accused the Chinese men of having dressed as women in order to get priority to board the lifeboats.

Titanic historian Tim Maltin says there is no proof the Chinese survivors were stowaways or disguised themselves as women.

"These were stories made up by the press and the public after the event," he tells the BBC.

The rumours may have stemmed from a stigma attached to many male survivors of the Titanic, as at the time the general public felt that women and children should have been prioritised in the rescue.

According to Mr Maltin, the Chinese men tried to help other survivors. Fang Lang, the man who lashed himself to a floating door, later rowed on the lifeboat that rescued him and helped to ferry everyone on board to safety.

What happened to them after the accident?

Turned away from the US, the six men were sent to Cuba. They soon found their way to the UK, where there was a shortage of sailors as many British sailors were enlisted in the army during World War One.

Chang Chip became increasingly unwell after the ill-fated night, and eventually passed away from pneumonia in 1914. He was buried in an unmarked grave in a cemetery in London.

The rest worked together in Britain until 1920, when the country suffered from a post-war recession and anti-immigrant feelings were running high.

Arthur Jones (second from left) leads teams to trace the descendants of these survivors
Arthur Jones (second from left) led teams to trace the descendants of these survivors

A few of the Chinese men married British women in the UK and had children. But an anti-immigrant policy forced them to depart the country without notice, leaving their loved ones behind.

"And it wasn't their fault. All of these families were really driven [apart] by politics, something they didn't really have any control over," Jones says.

Ah Lam was deported to Hong Kong, while Ling Hee boarded a steamboat heading for Kolkata (Calcutta) in India.

Lee Bing immigrated to Canada, while Fang Lang, after sailing between Britain and Hong Kong for years, became a citizen of the country that once rejected him - the US.

Parallels between history and the present day

Tom Fong, the son of Fang Lang, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin nearly half a century after the Titanic sinking. The family's last name has various spellings in English.

For decades, he knew nothing about his father's experience on the "unsinkable".

"He (Fang Lang) never spoke about it. Not to me, at least or to my mother," Mr Fong tells the BBC.

Mr Fang passed away in 1985 at the age of 90. It was not until 20 years after his death, did Mr Fong first learn from a family member that his father had survived the epic shipwreck.

Tom Fong knows nothing about his father&#39;s experience
Tom Fong knows nothing about his father's experience

Mr Fong thinks his father may have kept his Titanic survival as a secret from him because of a mix of trauma and stigma.

"There was a lot of information saying they were sneaking under the boat, and they dressed up like women…" he says. "Stories like that were circulating at the time."

When the research team of The Six tracked down descendants of the survivors, many of them were still reluctant to share their families' stories due to the stigma experienced by their family members a century ago.

Growing up in Wisconsin, Mr Fong witnessed many incidents where his father had to fight back against racism, including punching a man who called them derogatory names.

As the reports of the disaster arrived in New York, April 1912, people gathered around newspaper bulletin boards
As the reports of the disaster arrived in New York in April 1912, people gathered around newspaper bulletin boards

"He (Fang Lang) was a nice gentleman, until he felt that he was being discriminated against for his ethnicity," Mr Fong says.

More than a hundred years on, the hostility experienced by the six Chinese survivors uncannily echoes the pandemic-fuelled anti-Asian racism of today.

In the US alone, there have been thousands of reported abuse cases in recent months, from being spat on and verbally harassed to violent assault.

Mr Fong chose to share his family's story, hoping that the audience would learn about the true story of the Titanic's Chinese survivors and reflect on current events.

"Because if you don't know the history, it will repeat itself, " Mr Fong says.

You might be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Antony Blinken makes surprise stop in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

    Blinken seeks to assure senior Afghan politicians the U.S. remains committed to the country despite a plan to withdraw troops by Sept. 11.

  • Officer in Black man's killing: from leader to defendant

    In a matter of days, the white police officer who fatally shot a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb went from being a respected professional who trained less experienced colleagues and led the department's union, to a criminal defendant held up by community activists as a symbol of police aggression toward Black people. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in the chest during a Sunday traffic stop while she was training other officers.

  • Searching for survivors after boat capsized

    AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was in Louisiana, on April 14, where the Coast Guard is searching 12 remaining crew members missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon.

  • Two to a bed: COVID overwhelms India hospitals

    Two patients, to one bed, gasping for air and wearing oxygen masks.This is the reality inside a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi battling the country's growing COVID-19 crisis.Daily infections in India crossed 200,000 on Thursday (April 15), according to official data, making it the highest anywhere in the world.At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward.Doctor Suresh Kumar is the hospital's medical director: "We are definitely overburdened. We are already working at the full capacity, rather double of the capacity. Our initial ICU beds were less but now we have increased, just doubled the number of ICU beds. Initially, it was only 54 ICU beds, now we have 300 plus ICU beds, so we are already over-stressed.”After imposing one of the world's strictest lockdowns for nearly three months last year, India's government relaxed almost all curbs by the beginning of 2021.Now many regions - including Mumbai, and the rest of Maharashtra state - are introducing localized restrictions.The government has blamed a widespread failure to practice social distancing and wear face masks.Experts have blamed everything from official complacency to aggressive variants.

  • China's massed drills near Taiwan take aim at Washington audience

    Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei say. The increased activity - which China, unusually, described as "combat drills" on Wednesday - has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, though security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack. Rather, according to an official familiar with Taiwan's security planning, at least some of the exercises are practicing "access denial" manoeuvres to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei's defence in a war.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • American voters overwhelmingly like the stuff the GOP wants to strip out of Biden's infrastructure plan

    A CNBC survey found that just 36% of voters like Biden's infrastructure plan as it is. But they largely support measures that GOP lawmakers oppose.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Lifting weights is the most efficient way to get a lean physique, says CrossFit competitor turned 'Wonder Woman' actress Brooke Ence

    It's a myth that weight lifting makes women bulky - strength training is great for toning and strength, she said.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Leo Terrell: 'Not a single shred of evidence' shooting of Daunte Wright was racially motivated

    Fox News contributor Leo Terrell reacts to protests in Minnesota after police-involved shooting.

  • 'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

    More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. Last month, he said, a resident fired his gun to scare a group of migrants walking on the outskirts of town; nearby schools were locked down in response. Tensions are rising in Del Rio, a city of 35,000, as the nation once again grapples with an increase in migrants seeking entry into the United States.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Missouri House rejects Rick Roeber’s resignation, buying time to finish investigation

    ‘The House cannot allow Roeber to simply walk away,’ House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said.

  • Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

    Body camera footage of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last month shows the officer yelling “Drop it!” at the teen right before he opens fire.

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • The evidence is in at the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd. What happens now?

    How long will it take to reach a verdict? Judge Peter Cahill has told jurors to "pack a bag" and "plan for long (deliberations) and hope for short."

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.