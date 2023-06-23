Titanic sub - Live: Families could sue OceanGate despite death waivers, says expert
All five passengers on board Titan submersible believed dead after 'catastrophic implosion'
The search for the missing Titan sub is over and no survivors will be found
More details are beginning to emerge about the search and rescue operation
Families of Titan passengers could sue despite liability waver, legal experts say
The families of the passengers killed on the Titan submersible could bring a lawsuit against operator Ocean Gate, despite everyone on board having signed a liability waver that reportedly mentioned death three times, legal experts say.
“If there were aspects of the design or construction of this vessel that were kept from the passengers or it was knowingly operated despite information that it was not suitable for this dive, that would absolutely go against the validity of the waiver,” maritime law expert Matthew D. Shaffer told Reuters.
Another legal expert suggested that a lawsuit would depend on the cause of the "catastrophic implosion" that immediately killed all five of the crew.
Father and son Suleman and Shahzada Dawood (top left), French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet (top right), British businessman Hamish Harding (bottom left), OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush (bottom right) were killed in the implosion. (Reuters/Getty/PA)
"There are so many different examples of what families might still have claims for despite the waivers, but until we know the cause we can't determine whether the waivers apply," personal injury lawyer Joseph Low told Reuters.
Tickets on the ill-fated sub set passengers back $250,000 each, with those making the journey reportedly aware of the risks, friends said after the submersible lost communication with the surface around an hour and 45 minutes into the dive.
But while families could still opt to bring a lawsuit against the company following the implosion, maritime law experts also suggest that the company could safeguard against legal action by filing a so-called limitation of liability action under maritime law, which lets owners of vessels involved in an accident ask to limit any damages to the present value of the vessel. Since the Titan was destroyed, that would be zero.
However, it would be up to Ocean Gate to prove they had no knowledge of any potential defects in the vessel to avoid a wrongful death lawsuit.
At the time the families have not indicated that they are planning any legal action over the incident.
How did the public react as the search for Titan concluded?
The media response to the search for the missing sub, and the five people on board, prompted a number of comparisons with the reaction to the deaths of hundreds of migrants in Greek waters last week.
But, says Bryony Clarke in The Guardian, the coverage also generated a strange morbid curiosity and excitement.
We were afraid for the Titan five. But this story generated an uglier emotion, too: excitement
Passengers aboard the sub lost on a dive to the Titanic became characters in a tragic drama. The rest of us were spectators, says Guardian assistant letters editor Bryony Clarke
Ocean Gate could face 'multiple lawsuits' in several countries, despite liability waivers
Ocean Gate could face multiple legal actions in different countries following the "catastrophic implosion" of the Titan sub - despite all passengers signing liability waivers.
Maritime law expert Barry Stimpson, of Squire Patton Boggs Commodities and Shipping Group, said potential lawsuits could be brought against the company in both the US and UK depending on what the claimants were advised by their legal teams.
The laws in both countries differ in both locations in terms of whether the liability waiver would stand.
"The US position on them is that waivers, if they are correctly drafted, and they are drafted by US lawyers for companies like Ocean Gate, they are incredibly detailed and they try to cover everything. In the US, they are effective unless there has been gross negligence - it takes more than just mere negligence, it has to be a higher level than that," he told Yahoo News UK.
"That would normally protect a company against injury or death."
However, under UK law the liability waiver may not offer Ocean Gate as much protection.
"The UK is different," Stimpson said. "The Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 basically prohibits you from excluding liability for personal injury or death where there is negligence, so that's a lower level - and that is important in this case because there's a lot of suggestions that there has been negligence around the vessel."
Ocean Gate CEO was a 'keen risk manager', co-founder says
OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein told Sky News that the last Stockton Rush, who died on the Titan sub, was a "keen risk manager".
"He was a talented engineer, he was a very intelligent person, he was a passionate explorer, but mostly he was a keen risk manager," Sohnlein said.
"He was very well aware of the risks of operating at these deep depths and he was very committed to safety."
Stockton Rush (left) pictured with an Ocean Gate support pilot (Alamy)
Titan implosion: Why and how the submersible might have imploded and what happened to the sub's passengers
After debris was found near the Titanic, officials said the Titan submersible likely suffered a catastrophic implosion. The sub's passengers died.
An end to Titanic wreck trips?
The president of the Titanic International Society has questioned whether human trips to the wreck oof the ship should still take place following the Titan disaster that unfolded this week.
Offering his condolences following the deaths of all five Titan crew members, Charles Haas said in a statement: "It is time to consider seriously whether human trips to Titanic’s wreck should end in the name of safety, with relatively little remaining to be learned from or about the wreck.
"Crewed submersibles’ roles in surveying the wreck now can be assigned to autonomous underwater vehicles, like those that mapped the ship and its debris field in high-resolution, 3-D detail last summer."
After Titanic sub disaster, industry faces scrutiny
The first fatal accident aboard a deep-sea tourist submersible is certain to raise calls for additional safety regulations, but industry experts say any new measures may be impossible to enforce given the international nature of the business.
Moreover, they say the tragedy of the Titan submersible that imploded during its expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic was an outlier, given that the maker of the vessel opted against certifying the vessel, defying industry convention. All five people aboard the Titan, made by OceanGate Inc of Everett, Washington, were killed in an incident that launched a multinational search and captured the world's attention.
David Pogue on the misinformation and misunderstandings swirling around the Titanic submersible
David Pogue, who observed an OceanGate Expeditions Titanic shipwreck trip in 2022, said a “massive amount of misinformation” has circulated online this week.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's ambitions for the Titanic sub went beyond exploration — he said it was his gateway into a multi-billion dollar industry that harvests oil and gas from the ocean
While Rush was excited about breaking new barriers in exploration, he also saw the Titan as a way into contracts with oil and gas companies.
Horror-Based Submarine Video Game Saw Sales Jump During Titan Search
"This feels so wrong," wrote David Szymanski – the developer behind the "dread-driven" 2022 submarine game "Iron Lung" – following the sales spike.
Regulations around Titanic trips ‘tricky to navigate’, says OceanGate co-founder
The co-founder of the Titan submersible’s parent company has said the regulations surrounding visits to the Titanic wreckage are “tricky to navigate” after the deep-sea vessel is believed to have imploded while attempting to visit the site.
Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, said there are regulations in place surrounding submersibles but they are “sparse” and “antiquated” as he defended the firm from critics including Titanic film director James Cameron.
It comes after the submersible lost contact with the tour operator an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent to the wreckage, with the vessel reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.
As more boats, aircraft and remote operated vehicles (ROVs) scrambled to the search area on Thursday, it was confirmed the five people onboard Titan were dead after debris was found near the wreck.
Mr Cameron, who is himself a submersibles expert and has completed deep sea dives, told the BBC: “We now have another wreck that is based on, unfortunately, the same principles of not heeding warnings.”
But Mr Sohnlein defended the safety of the submersible, saying he and his co-founder Stockton Rush, who was onboard Titan, were committed to safety during expeditions.
He told Times Radio: “He was extremely committed to safety. He was also extremely diligent about managing risks, and was very keenly aware of the dangers of operating in a deep ocean environment.
“So that’s one of the main reasons I agreed to go into business with him in 2009.”
Mr Sohnlein, who no longer works for the company, continued: “I know from first-hand experience that we were extremely committed to safety and safety and risk mitigation was a key part of the company culture.”
Explaining the regulations surrounding visiting the Titanic wreckage, he said: “The regulations are pretty sparse. And many of them are antiquated, or they’re designed for specific instances.
“So it’s kind of tricky to navigate those regulatory schemes.”
Mr Sohnlein added on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Anyone who operates in that depth of the ocean, whether it is human-rated submersibles or robotic submersibles, knows the risks of operating under such pressure and that at any given moment, on any mission, with any vessel, you run the risk of this kind of implosion.”
In the days that followed the report that Titan had gone missing, the US coastguard said the vessel had a depleting oxygen supply that was expected to run out on Thursday.
Sonar buoys dropped into the ocean picked up underwater noises that led to the search being concentrated on one area but it was not until after the supposed deadline had passed that an ROV found debris from the submersible close to the site of the Titanic wreckage.
And it later emerged in a report from The Wall Street Journal that the US navy had detected a sound in the search area for the submersible on Sunday that was consistent with an implosion.
The Associated Press, citing a senior military official, reported the navy passed on the information to the coastguard, which continued its search because the data was not considered by the navy to be definitive.
Undersea expert Paul Hankin said five major pieces of debris helped to identify it as from the Titan submersible – including the vessel’s nose cone and the front end bell of the pressure hull.
The 6.7m (22ft) long vessel had British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding on board as well as UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Mr Rush, with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
The Dawood family released a statement on Thursday night, mourning the loss of the father and son.
“Our beloved sons were aboard the OceanGate’s Titan submersible that perished underwater,” the statement said.
The family statement said they are grateful to those involved in the rescue operations and the “untiring efforts” brought strength to the family.
The sister of Shahzada Dawood and aunt of Suleman, Azmeh Dawood, told NBC News in the US that the 19-year-old was terrified about going on the trip.
“I feel disbelief… It’s an unreal situation,” she said.
“I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to. I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them.”
The University of Strathclyde, where Suleman Dawood was a student, offered its condolences to the family.
A spokesperson said: “The staff and students of Strathclyde have been shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident.
“The entire university community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all of those affected by this terrible accident.”
The family of Mr Harding paid tribute to their “dedicated father”.
He was described as “a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a living legend” following the news of his death on Thursday.
Mr Harding’s family said his death has left a “gap in our lives that can never be filled”, and that they were “united in grief” with the families of the others who had died.
“We know that Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the search and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts,” they said.
Mr Sohnlein paid tribute on Times Radio, saying: “(He was) one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met. He was a very talented aerospace engineer.
“And he was a passionate explorer, he was really committed to exploring the oceans and expanding humanity’s understanding of the world’s oceans.”
When asked about the safety of the Titan submersible, former Royal Navy submarine captain Ryan Ramsey said lessons need to be learned and questions need to be answered.
He said: “That’s the question that needs to be answered. Most submersibles and all submarines go through a stringent safety process.
“Every time they come back in and every time before they go to sea they do safety checks, check the safety of the hull, state of the hull openings, everything.
“What’s apparent here is they didn’t have to follow the same regulation, and therefore didn’t follow the same regulation. I think that will be where a big focus is.
“That doesn’t mean blame, that’s not what we should be doing, what we should be doing is what’s called adjust culture, where we work out lessons learned and implement them going forward.”