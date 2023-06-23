Titanic sub - Live: James Cameron regrets not raising alarm over OceanGate safety fears
All five passengers on board Titan submersible believed dead after 'catastrophic implosion'
The search for the missing Titan sub is over and no survivors will be found
In a press conference on Thursday evening, US Coast Guard officials said debris found was consistent with a 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”
The five people on board were British explorer Hamish Harding; British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman; French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush
Officials could not say what the prospects were of recovering the bodies
Rear Admiral John Mauger said: "We’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there"
Azmeh Dawood, the sister of Shahzada Dawood and aunt to Suleman, told NBC News her nephew "wasn't very up for it" and was "terrified". (Read more in the blog post below, or read more here)
Movie director James Cameron says he's wish he'd spoken up about risky design of sub (Read more in the blog post below, or read more here)
Film director James Cameron: 'I wish I'd spoken up'
Film director James Cameron has said he wishes he had spoken out amid concerns OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was acting irresponsibly and faced "potential catastrophe" with his experimental submersible design.
"I thought it was a horrible idea. I wish I'd spoken up, but I assumed somebody was smarter than me, you know, because I never experimented with that technology, but it just sounded bad on its face,” he told the Reuters news agency.
Many in the industry had shared concerns about the hull of OceanGate’s Titan submersible being made from a composite carbon fibre and titanium.
James Cameron. (Getty)
"OceanGate shouldn't have been doing what it was doing," Cameron added. "I wish I had been more vocal about that, but I think I was unaware that they weren't certified because I wasn't really studying it.”
"There was a lot of concern about this outfit and this sub, a lot of concern even to the extent that - I wasn't involved in it because I was making Avatar 2 at the time - but a lot of them got together and wrote a letter to OceanGate and said: 'You have to certify, you cannot take people down, it's irresponsible and it could lead to catastrophe."
Cameron became a deep-sea explorer in the 1990s while researching and making his Oscar-winning blockbuster "Titanic," and is part owner of Triton Submarines, which makes submersibles for research and tourism.
Stockton Rush. (Reuters)
In an interview with Reuters, he also revealed Rush had asked him to join his expedition: “Stockton Rush asked me if I wanted to go out there and dive this season, you know, I wasn't interested.”
Safety fears about the Titan sub, which lost communication with tour operators on Sunday, were raised by experts in 2018.
A letter sent to Rush in 2018 warned that “the current ‘experimental’ approach” of the company could result in problems “from minor to catastrophic” over its plans to take wealthy customers to the Titanic wreckage and the way Titan was developed.
Cameron presumes the critics were correct in warning that a carbon fibre and titanium hull would enable delamination and microscopic water ingress, leading to progressive failure over time.
Sean Leet, the co-founder and chairman of Horizon Maritime Services, which owns the Polar Prince mothership from which Titan launched, has defended the company this week. “OceanGate runs an extremely safe operation,” he said.
US Navy 'knew about implosion days ago'
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the US Navy detected the 'catastrophic' implosion of the Titan sub on underwater sound monitoring devices hours after began its descent to the wreckage.
A senior US Navy official told the newspaper: “The US Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost."
19-year-old student was 'terrified' to go on Titan sub, relative claims
The 19 year old student who was on board the ill-fated Titan submersible had been "terrified" ahead of the voyage, his aunt claimed.
Azmeh Dawood, the sister of Shahzada Dawood and aunt to Suleman Dawood told NBC News that Suleman "wasn't very up for it" and was "terrified".
"If you gave me a million dollars, I would not have gotten into the Titan," she said.
Suleman was a student at the University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow, and previously studied at ACS International School Cobham in Surrey.
Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. (Reuters)
According to his family, Suleman liked playing volleyball, doing Rubik's cubes and was a "big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things".
His aunt said she had found it hard to breathe when she thought of the tragedy that befell her brother and nephew.
"I feel very bad that the whole world has had to go through so much trauma, so much suspense," Azmeh Dawood said.
"I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to. I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them."
Titanic sub: All five passengers dead
The five people aboard a missing submersible died in a "catastrophic implosion," a U.S. Coast Guard official said on Thursday, bringing a grim end to the international search for the vessel that was lost during a deep-sea voyage to the wreck of the Titanic.
"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate Expeditions, the U.S.-based company that operated the Titan submersible, said in a statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."
An unmanned robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the century-old wreck, 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface in a remote area of the North Atlantic, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference.
"The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle," Mauger said.
The five aboard included the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times; and Stockton Rush, the American founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.
Rescue teams from several countries had spent days searching thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the 22-foot (6.7-meter) Titan. The submersible lost contact with its support ship on Sunday morning about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent.
Mauger said it was too early to tell when the vessel's failure occurred. The search operation had sonar buoys in the water for more than three days and had not detected any sort of loud explosive noise during the period, Mauger said.
The buoys had picked up some sounds on Tuesday and Wednesday that temporarily offered hope the people on board the Titan were alive and trying to communicate by banging on the hull.
But officials said analysis of the sound was inconclusive and that the noises might not have emanated from the Titan at all.
"There doesn't appear to be any relation between the noises and the location of the debris field on the sea floor," Mauger said on Thursday.
Robotic craft on the ocean floor will continue to gather evidence, Mauger said, but it is not clear whether recovering the bodies will be possible given the nature of the accident and the extreme conditions at those depths.
Five major pieces of the Titan have been found, including most of the pressure hull, officials said.
Safety concerns
The search had grown increasingly desperate on Thursday, when the estimated 96-hour air supply was expected to run out if the Titan were still intact.
The Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing more than 1,500 people, lies about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles (640 km) south of St. John's, Newfoundland.
The expedition to the wreck, which OceanGate has been operating since 2021, cost $250,000 per person, according to OceanGate's website.
Questions about Titan's safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit by OceanGate's former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.
The sweeping search covered more than 10,000 square miles of ocean - about the size of the U.S. state of Massachusetts. On Thursday, the deployment of two specialized deep-sea unmanned vehicles expanded the search to the ocean's depths, where immense pressure and pitch-black darkness complicated the mission.
The missing submersible and subsequent hunt captured worldwide attention, in part due to the mythology surrounding the Titanic. The "unsinkable" British passenger liner has inspired both nonfiction and fiction accounts for a century, including the James Cameron blockbuster 1997 movie, which rekindled popular interest in the story.
