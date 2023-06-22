Titanic sub missing - LIVE: Latest updates as expert says 'catastrophic implosion unlikely'
Rescue teams from the US, Canada and France continue search for five people in Titan submersible
Time to rescue missing sub is running out
The submersible had about 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, enough to last until Thursday morning
US Coast Guard said on Wednesday night they detected more underwater noises in the search area on Wednesday and "remain optimistic and hopeful"
British explorer Hamish Harding is one of five people missing, along with British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman
The other are French submersible pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush
Titanic wreck lies in icy depths on Atlantic seabed
Rescue teams from U.S., Canada, France join search
Missing sub may be out of power and partially flooded, expert says
An expert who helped design the Deepsea Challenger submersible used by director James Cameron to view the Mariana Trench (the deepest in the world) said he believes the missing Titan sub has run out of power or is suffering from partial flooding in the pressure hull.
“To me, it sounds like the sub’s pressure hull is intact, but it’s demobilised from power,” deep-sea engineer Ron Allum told The Guardian.
“Sound travels particularly well underwater. A catastrophic implosion could be heard for thousands of miles and could be recorded," he explained, suggesting a pressure hull implosion was unlikely.
However, he did explain that while the sub may have dropped weights to try to resurface, any flooding would keep it below the water.
“If the pressure hull is flooded, you’re now talking about the dry mass of a vessel. You could be lifting a very heavy weight,” Allum said.
“If it were intact, an ROV [remotely operated vehicle] could attach to it and it could at least bring it up to shallower water where they could get a stronger lift cable to it to lift it out of the water … that ascent may take an hour or two.
“The ROV may have to work around the wreckage … it may take a few hours to release the sub from the seafloor.”
Ocean Gate/Alamy
Channel 5 under fire for show on missing Titanic submersible
Some people have suggested that it's too soon for the programme.
What are conditions like inside Titian?
While conditions inside the sub were cramped at the beginning of the voyage, the potential that they have lost power means that as well as being huddled together barefoot with no seats, crew members are now likely to be sitting in total darkness with no heat.
Cramped conditions inside the sub. (OceanGate/Alamy)
Search is viewed as rescue mission
The search for the missing Titan sub is being viewed as a rescue mission, with 10 boats in the area providing assistance.
"This is a search-and-rescue mission 100%, we are smack dab in the middle of search and rescue and will continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members," Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference last night.
Titanic sub latest: More rescue ships arrive as oxygen supply dwindles
More rescue ships have arrived at the area of the Titanic wreck as the search for the missing submersible continues.
Is this the last time Titan sub was seen?
A woman who appeared to work for Ocean Gate posted a picture of a sub as it began its descent to Titanic several days ago - it appears the vessel in question may be the missing Titan sub.
Actor who took Titanic sub reveals how it ran out of batteries mid-voyage: 'I was scared for my life'
Submersible experienced a communication blackout for two-hours, actor says.
Hamish Harding's cousin hits out at OceanGate for 'delay in raising alarm' about Titanic sub
‘It’s the concern over not only Hamish but the others who are there, and their families’
Search enters critical final hours
The search for the missing sub is entering a critical stage; the oxygen on board is expected to run out shortly after midday, and the vessel takes up to three hours to reach the surface from the seabed. If the sub is stuck at the bottom of the sea, rescuers are now running low on time.
Rescuers don't know yet what cause underwater noises
Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday (June 21) concentrated their efforts on a remote area of the North Atlantic where a series of undersea noises have been detected, though officials cautioned the sounds may not have originated from the vessel.
With estimates suggesting the air supply on board the submersible could run out by Thursday morning, an international coalition of rescue teams has swept a vast expanse of the ocean for signs of the Titan, which disappeared on Sunday while taking five people deep into the ocean to visit the century-old wreck as part of a tourist expedition.
The U.S. Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches were deployed in the area where Canadian aircraft recorded the noises using sonar buoys on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference that analysis of the noises has been "inconclusive."
"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," he said. "We're searching in the area where the noises were detected."
Even if the submersible is located, retrieving it presents huge logistical challenges, given the extreme conditions miles below the surface.
Teams from the United States, Canada and France have searched more than 10,000 square miles (25,900 square km) of open sea, roughly the size of Lebanon or the U.S. state of Massachusetts.
The 22-foot (6.7-meter) submersible Titan, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday. It lost contact with its parent surface vessel during what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic.
The submersible had 96 hours of air, according to the company's specifications, which would mean the oxygen could run out by Thursday morning. But experts say the air supply depends on a range of factors, including whether the submersible remains intact and still has power.
The wreck of the British ocean liner, which sank when it hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912, lies on the seabed at a depth of about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters). It is about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.
Those aboard the submersible, the highlight of a tourist adventure that costs $250,000 per person, included British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens.
French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, founder and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, were also reported to be on board.
