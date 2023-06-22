Titanic sub missing - LIVE: Rescue window is much longer than people think, US coast guard says
Rescue teams from the US, Canada and France continue search for five people in Titan submersible
Time to rescue missing sub is running out - estimates say it had about 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, enough to last until around Thursday midday
However, experts say any specific timeframe would be 'artificial'
French deep-sea robot Victor 6000 has joined the search
The US Coast Guard said on Thursday at 1pm UK time they were still focused on a "rescue" mission despite fears about oxygen supply
Five people on board are British explorer Hamish Harding; British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman; French submersible pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush
'We have longer than people think' The time window to rescue five passengers from the missing Titan sub will be "longer than what most people think" according to Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the US Coast Guard. The sub carries an emergency 96 hours of oxygen but, Mauger cautioned, this is just an estimate and the experience of some of the crew members on board the sub means they will have been conserving oxygen as much as possible. "Today will be a critical day in this search and rescue mission, as the sub's life-support supplies are starting to run low," he said. "I'm certain that Stockton and the rest of the crew realised days ago that the best thing they can do to ensure their rescue is to extend the limits of those supplies by relaxing as much as possible. "I firmly believe the time window available for their rescue is longer than what most people would think. I would encourage everyone to remain hopeful for getting the crew back safely." More vessels and rescue equipment has been deployed today as the search reaches a critical stage, with the Victor 6000 remotely operated vehicle (ROV) reaching the sea floor, and Magellan’s ROV - Juliet - on its way following delays. Additionally, British Royal Navy submariner, Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, has joined the mission and has "significant knowledge of submarine warfare and dived operations" according to a Downing Street spokesperson. Victor6000 has been deployed (Alamy)
The ROVs deployed to find missing sub go at 'walking pace'
The high-tech remote-operated vehicles deployed to find the missing Titan sub scan areas underwater at a "walking pace" a professor of marine autonomy has said.
Blair Thornton told the BBC: “Normally, an ROV would travel at a similar speed to a human’s walk, so it is likely to take 5-10 hours to scan that whole area.”
Five aboard lost Titanic sub could survive for 'hours' after airtank depleted: Doctor
Despite their onboard oxygen tank expected to be depleted sometime Thursday morning, one doctor says they may have more time if the passengers are still alive.
Dr. Richard Moon, a professor of anesthesiology at Duke University, said that despite conditions being dire, those aboard the OceanGate Expedition's submersible could extend the oxygen available after its tank is depleted by staying calm and moving as little as possible.
"The actual amount of time that they have is unpredictable, but it's probably less than 24 hours after the final oxygen in the tank is depleted," Moon, director of the Duke Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Environmental Physiology, told ABC News.
How will rescue teams actually get missing sub up if they find it?
With a huge amount of resources now deployed to find the missing Titan sub, and hopes that oxygen may have lasted beyond what was predicted, how would teams get the heavy sub out of the water if it is located beneath the surface?
According to the president of the Explorer's Club, Richard Garriott, whose team worked on getting approval for Magellan’s ROV to be used: "1) The French 6km ROV’s will likely attempt to find and push-attach a lift cable. 2) The Navy FADOSS deep recovery crane will try to scoop it up, without crushing it. 3) if the crew survives long enough, and they are surely conserving air, the Magellan has a manipulator arm to attach lift cable. Stay hopeful!"
Family of missing Titan adventurer Hamish Harding condemn submarine-themed ball at his former Cambridge college
The family of the missing explorer Hamish Harding has condemned the “extremely bad taste” of a submarine-themed ball held at his former Cambridge college just hours before oxygen on his craft was expected to run out.
Titanic sub search: Who are the five passengers on board the missing Titan submarine?
Rescuers continue to hunt for the missing OceanScape vessel
If the missing Titanic sub is found, what's next for the rescue effort?
Even if the monumental effort to find the sub is successful, that's only the first step. Rescuing the five people aboard would be another challenge entirely.
Medical team on site
Rear Admiral John Mauger, with the US Coast Guard, confirmed the US Coast Guard is in contact with the Channel Islands-based company Magellan on how they can assist with the search after an ROV reached the sea floor.
He said: “It’s been an incredibly complex effort and we’ve brought together the world’s leading experts and equipment to the site, and so we remain hopeful at this point, and we continue with the search-and-rescue efforts. Our focus is on using the capability that we have now on site to locate the people and submersible.”
He added: “During the initial response we received, we’re grateful for all of the support and offers of assistance.
“We’ve mobilised to move the Magellan on site and onto the scene, and we’re actively working that logistics plan right now, but the most important thing is that we have remote operated vehicles that are highly capable that are operating on the sea floor that have sensors and the ability to conduct a rescue.
“In addition, we have brought a medical team out to the site with a hyperbaric chamber, so our focus as a unified command is bringing on the expertise and bringing on the capability to the maximum extent to effect a search and rescue, and we’re going to continue that effort.”
Deep-sea robot reaches sea floor in hunt for missing Titanic sub
The U.S. Coast Guard said two new vessels had reached the area and deployed their ROVs to scan the ocean floor.
Banging noise may not have been sub, expert says
Rear Admiral John Mauger confirmed the initial reports suggesting the noise heard by sonar buoys was “background ocean noise”.
He told Sky News: “We’ve taken that information and shared it with top leading experts from the US Navy and the Canadian Navy, and they’re working on the analysis of that information, they’re continuing to work on the analysis of that information.
“The initial reports is that there’s a lot of the sounds that were generated were from background ocean noise, but they continue to … look for all available information there.
“What’s important to me, and what’s important as the unified command, is that we’ve continued search in the areas where noise was detected with the ROVs that we have from the time of that detection, so we’re not waiting for this analysis to take action.
“The analysis is really helpful to our overall search-and-rescue efforts, but we’re not waiting on it, we’ve moved the remote operated vehicles that we’ve had on site to those areas where noise was detected.”
'Outlook is bleak'
Hopes were fading for the five men on board the missing Titan submersible as the 96-hour oxygen supply dwindled and experts warned the chances of their recue were decreasing all the time.
More ships and expertise were scrambled to help find the missing deep-sea vessel, which lost communication on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.
OceanGate Expeditions estimated the oxygen supply on the 6.7m (22ft)-long vessel, which has British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding on board, would last the crew of five 96 hours, giving rescuers a deadline of around midday on Thursday.
The US Coastguard said the French ship L’Atalante was preparing its specialist Victor 6000 ROV, which has a capacity to lift the Titan ship to the surface, to enter the water, while the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic’s ROV had reached the sea floor.
Also in the craft are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, as well as French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
A British submariner and equipment from a UK firm has been sent to help the search at the request of the US Coastguard, Downing Street said.
Royal Navy submariner Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who was on exchange with the US Navy, has been seconded to the search and rescue team.
A No 10 spokesman said he “has significant knowledge of submarine warfare and dived operations and so he will obviously be bringing that experience to the search and rescue team”.
A British C-17 aircraft will transport “specialist commercial equipment” provided by Magellan to St John’s to assist with the search-and-rescue effort.
Experts said the chances of finding the sub and rescuing those inside was diminishing.
Former Royal Navy submarine captain Ryan Ramsey told the PA news agency: “The outlook is bleak, that’s the only word for it as this tragic event unfolds and almost the closing stages of where this changes from rescue to a salvage mission.”
Dr Jamie Pringle, a reader in Forensic Geosciences at Keele University, said: “I think there’s always hope with these things but you know about the golden first 24 hours and we’re well past that stage.
“So there’s always a chance, it’s never zero, but I think obviously the longer the time elapses the lower the chance of success.”
And British Antarctic Survey marine geophysicist Dr Rob Larter said: “It is just a desperate situation. It’s kind of unimaginable if people are alive trapped in a submersible with oxygen supplies running down, it doesn’t bear thinking about.
“An objective assessment of where things are at the moment – it doesn’t look good.
“You have to try and stay optimistic for as long as possible,” he added.
Prof Alistair Greig, professor of Marine Engineering at University College London, told reporters that every step takes time, adding: “This is the problem and we’re running out of time.”
The Explorers Club, of which Mr Harding is a found member of the Board of Trustees, confirmed on Thursday morning it had approval to send an (ROV) from the Channel Islands-based company Magellan to the search area.
In the statement, Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of The Explorers Club, criticised the time it took for the approval of the ROV which has visited the Titanic wreckage previously and can go to depths as low as 6,000m.
The statement said: “Magellan is en route (should have been accepted sooner), we are still trying to get side scan sonar (should have been accepted sooner), and still working on ships to transport equipment and other details.
“We continue to come together for our friends, their families and the ideals of The Explorers Club, and the cause of safe scientific exploration of extreme environments.
“There is good cause for hope and we are making it more hopeful.”
The area of the search has been expanded, with the surface search now about 10,000 square miles, and the sub-surface search about 2.5 miles deep.