Titanic sub missing - LIVE: Latest updates as hopes fade in final hours
Rescue teams from the US, Canada and France continue search for five people in Titan submersible
Time to rescue missing sub is running out
The submersible had about 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, enough to last until Thursday morning
US Coast Guard said on Wednesday night they detected more underwater noises in the search area on Wednesday and "remain optimistic and hopeful"
British explorer Hamish Harding is one of five people missing, along with British-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman
The other are French submersible pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush
Titanic wreck lies in icy depths on Atlantic seabed
Rescue teams from U.S., Canada, France join search
What time will missing sub run out of air?
The 22-foot submersible, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 am local time (1200 GMT) on Sunday.
It lost contact with its surface support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic.
The Titan set off with 96 hours of air, which would mean the oxygen could run out by around midday UK time.
However, some experts say the air supply depends on a range of factors, including whether the submersible still has power and how calm the people aboard have remained.
Even if the Titan were located, retrieving it would present huge logistical challenges.
If the submersible had managed to return to the surface, it could still be difficult to spot it in the open water, experts said. It is sealed shut with bolts from the outside, preventing anyone inside from exiting without assistance.
If the Titan is on the ocean floor, a rescue effort would be even more challenging because of the massive pressures and total darkness at a depth of more than 2 miles. Titanic expert Tim Maltin said it would be "almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue" on the seabed.
The Titan submersible. (Alamy)
Time is running out
Oxygen on the missing Titanic submersible is expected to run out in hours - possibly by around midday today UK time - with rescue efforts to find the five people onboard remaining in full force.
The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.
The 6.7m (22ft)-long OceanGate Expeditions vessel, which has British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding on board, reportedly had a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies when it launched on Sunday.
Also in the undersea craft are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
The US coast guard has been leading an international rescue effort which was stepped up after underwater noises were heard on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, although experts have been unable to determine the cause of the sound.
Former US Navy submarine commander, David Marquet, told the BBC underwater noises - which had provided many with fresh hope of a successful rescue throughout Wednesday - may not be coming from the submersible.
“I don’t think the noise is them, it could just be natural sounds,” he said. “We’re hearing noises and more ships are coming into the area, and then we’re hearing more noises, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence.”
Rescuers don't know yet what cause underwater noises
Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday (June 21) concentrated their efforts on a remote area of the North Atlantic where a series of undersea noises have been detected, though officials cautioned the sounds may not have originated from the vessel.
With estimates suggesting the air supply on board the submersible could run out by Thursday morning, an international coalition of rescue teams has swept a vast expanse of the ocean for signs of the Titan, which disappeared on Sunday while taking five people deep into the ocean to visit the century-old wreck as part of a tourist expedition.
The U.S. Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches were deployed in the area where Canadian aircraft recorded the noises using sonar buoys on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference that analysis of the noises has been "inconclusive."
"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," he said. "We're searching in the area where the noises were detected."
Even if the submersible is located, retrieving it presents huge logistical challenges, given the extreme conditions miles below the surface.
Teams from the United States, Canada and France have searched more than 10,000 square miles (25,900 square km) of open sea, roughly the size of Lebanon or the U.S. state of Massachusetts.
The 22-foot (6.7-meter) submersible Titan, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday. It lost contact with its parent surface vessel during what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic.
The submersible had 96 hours of air, according to the company's specifications, which would mean the oxygen could run out by Thursday morning. But experts say the air supply depends on a range of factors, including whether the submersible remains intact and still has power.
The wreck of the British ocean liner, which sank when it hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912, lies on the seabed at a depth of about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters). It is about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.
Those aboard the submersible, the highlight of a tourist adventure that costs $250,000 per person, included British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens.
French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, founder and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, were also reported to be on board.
