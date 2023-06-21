Titanic sub missing - LIVE: OceanGate boss ‘was warned of potential catastrophe’ six years ago
Banging sounds reportedly heard in search for five people trapped onboard Titan submersible
Less than 24 hours to find five people lost on board Titanic tourist submersible
US Coast Guard says it has detected underwater noises in the search area (see post at top of live blog below)
Report in the US claims 'banging' sound heard at 30-minute intervals
President of Explorers’ Club, which missing British explorer Hamish Harding founded says: "There is cause for hope"
Overnight report claims "safety and quality control" issues had been raised about the missing sub in 2018 court documents (see 'Safety fears raised' below)
Harding is one of five people missing, also including British-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman
The other are French submersible pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush
The submersible had about 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, enough to last until Thursday morning
- Y
Underwater noises heard
Noises have been detected from the search area of the missing deep-sea vessel near the wreck site of the Titanic as those on board face a dwindling supply of oxygen.
The US Coast Guard said on Wednesday morning: “Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remote operating vehicles) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises.
“Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.
“Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans.”
The Explorers’ Club, of which Mr Harding is a founding member, shared an upbeat message after the development.
President Richard Garriot de Cayeux said: “There is cause for hope, that based on data from the field, we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.
“They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy… We believe they are doing everything possible with all the resources they have.”
US media outlet The Rolling Stone reported an internal US government memo said “banging” was detected by Canadian search aircraft in 30-minute intervals on Wednesday.
Banging noises have been heard (Alamy)
How deep is the Atlantic Ocean where the Titanic shipwreck is located?
This sobering animation gives the extend of the task facing rescuers trying to find Titan (Credit: MetaBall Studios)
- Y
‘Billionaires and the Titanic’
The two wealthy passengers on board the Titan submersible lost at sea - Hamish Harding and Shahzada Dawood - are not the first explorers with deep pockets to be attracted to extreme expeditions.
As this Guardian piece details, these adventures are not cheap and can only appeal to a certain type of person.
Billionaires and the Titanic: the allure of extreme expeditions
- Y
Mission control
The most significant news on Wednesday were reports of underwater noises emanting from the search area.
As a result, US Coast Guard confirmed that ROV (remote operating vehicles) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises.
The US Coaast Guard said on Wednesday mornig that: “Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.
“Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our US Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans.”
On Tuesday, France said it was sending a ship equipped with a deep-sea diving vessel to help the search-and-rescue operation.
The Victor 6000 autonomous robot is capable of descending to a depth of 6,000 metres, beyond the 3,800 metres of the wreck's position.
This picture filed by the Reuters news agency shows the control room for the ROV Victor 6000 observation mission.
Control room for the ROV (Remotely Operated underwater Vehicle). (Reuters)
- Y
Missing Brit Hamish Harding will be 'calm'
A friend of missing explorer Hamish Harding has said he will likely ‘be calm’ during his horrifying ordeal.
Speaking after reports that rescue teams had detected underwater noises from the search area at intervals of 30 minutes, Chris Brown said: “He'll be calm, he's fiercely intellectual, he'll be sitting there going through permutations, combinations, ways out, what can be done. I mean, we don't know the situation. We don't know if it's snagged, we don't know if it's dropped to the bottom of the ocean - I mean, it could even be bobbing around on the surface. But whatever the situation, Hamish is the sort of guy who'll be trying to figure out how to do it.”
- Y
Who is missing?
The Titan has five people on board, including British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly together with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Here is what we know about them:
Titanic submersible: Who is on board the missing vessel?
- Y
Cameron warned of Titanic dangers
James Cameron warned of the perils of visiting the wreck of the Titanic in an interview from 2012.
Cameron, who directed the film Titanic, made 33 dives to the ocean floor while filming the 1997 blockbuster.
He told the New York Times in a resurfaced interview: “You’re going into one of the most unforgiving places on Earth. It’s not like you can call up AAA to come get you.”
This article by CNN outlines what the director has said in the past about the deep sea exploration.
Here’s what James Cameron has said about diving to the Titanic wreckage
Pictured: Surveillance aircraft being used to search for Titan
This graphic, via the Press Association, gives an insight into the P-3 Orion, the Canadian maritime surveillance aircraft being used in the search for Titan.
P-3 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft (PA)
'Under 24 hours to go' for oxygen levels on Titan submersible
As of 12pm BST on Wednesday, rescuers searching for Titan have less than 24 hours to find the submersible before the five men on board run out of oxygen.
Rescuers estimate that passengers now have less a day of oxygen left, based on Titan's capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air.
Why the hunt for Titan is so difficult
Titanic submersible: Why the hunt for the missing vessel is so difficult
Yahoo News
Rescuers desperately trying to find a missing submersible craft near the wreck of the Titanic face dangers "like being in space" deep below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, an expert says. Sky News spoke to former Royal Navy Rear Admiral Chris Parry about the difficulties in bringing the five people home safe. "The basic problem right up front is there doesn't seem to be a transmitting distress beacon" coming from the Titan submersible, Mr Parry told Sky News.
View from the Newfoundland harbour
This is the view from St John's Harbor, Newfoundland, Canada, where the submersible departed with the five passengers on Sunday, before losing contact with surface crews (Credit: NTV)
View from the harbour where the submersible departed on Sunday. (Reuters)
Missing submersible: Read more
Where is the Titanic wreckage? (The Independent)
Profile: British explorer, father and son onboard missing Titanic tourist sub (Evening Standard)
British Navy expert warns ‘timescale’ of missing Titanic sub is ‘very concerning’ (Independent)
Inside Titan: the tourist submersible ‘that can withstand 150 million pounds of pressure’ (Telegraph)
Titanic submarine: what do we know about the people onboard? (Guardian)
Safety concerns raised over missing sub
Rescue teams are racing against the breathable air clock after noises were detected from the search area for the missing deep-sea vessel near the wreck site of the Titanic.
The submersible, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the shipwreck off the coast of Canada.
The Titan has five people on board, including British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, and the 6.7m (22ft) long OceanGate Expeditions vessel may have as little as 24 hours of oxygen left.
The others on board are Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly together with French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet.
The US Coast Guard on Wednesday morning said: “Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remote operating vehicles) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises.
“Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.
“Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our US Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans.”
The P-3 submarine hunter is described by its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, as “the ultimate maritime patrol aircraft” and was used in the Cuban Missile Crisis, Hurricane Katrina and the BP Horizon oil rig disaster in the US.
The Explorers’ Club, of which Mr Harding is a founding member, shared an upbeat message on Wednesday morning.
President Richard Garriot de Cayeux said in a statement: “There is cause for hope, that based on data from the field, we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.
“They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy… We believe they are doing everything possible with all the resources they have.”
Mr Garriot de Cayeux said they are ready to provide the UK-based Magellan’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that is certified to travel as deep as 6,000m.
In a statement on their website, deep water specialists Magellan said they were contacted by OceanGate on Monday and “immediately” offered knowledge of the site and expertise in operating at depth.
The company added that it has been working with UK and US agencies to move its specialist equipment and support crew to St John’s, Newfoundland, following instructions to mobilise from OceanGate.
“Magellan is 100% focused on supporting the rescue mission to recover the submersible,” the organisation said.
Meanwhile, US media outlet The Rolling Stone reported an internal US government memo said “banging” was detected by Canadian search aircraft in 30-minute intervals on Wednesday.
Chris Brown, an explorer and friend of Mr Harding, told BBC Breakfast that making “banging sounds” is “just the sort of thing I would have expected Hamish to come up with”.
Retired UK navy rear admiral Chris Parry said that without an “emitting signal” from the deep-sea vessel near the wreck site of the Titanic it will be “impossible” to find it in the timescale.
It is understood the King is being kept informed of the search efforts, as Shahzada Dawood is a long-time supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, which are charities founded by Charles.
A former employee of OceanGate had raised concerns over “safety and quality control issues regarding the Titan to OceanGate executive management”, according to court filings.
David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, claimed in the August 2018 court document he was wrongfully fired after flagging worries about the company’s alleged “refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design”.
After “issues of quality control” with Titan were raised, the filings say Mr Rush asked Mr Lochridge to conduct a “quality inspection” report on the vessel.
During this process, Mr Lochridge “identified numerous issues that posed serious safety concerns” but he was allegedly “met with hostility and denial of access” to necessary documents before later being fired.
The document claims he became concerned about a “lack of non-destructive testing performed on the hull of the Titan”, and that he “stressed the potential danger to passengers of the Titan as the submersible reached extreme depths”.
In a November 2022 episode of his Unsung Science podcast, CBS journalist David Pogue interviewed Mr Rush ahead of going on a Titan expedition to the wreckage.
In the podcast, Mr Rush told him: “You know, at some point, safety is just pure waste.
“I mean, if you just want to be safe, don’t get out of bed, don’t get in your car, don’t do anything.
“At some point, you’re going to take some risk, and it really is a risk-reward question.
“I think I can do this just as safely by breaking the rules.”
Mr Pogue said he had signed a waiver before going on the dive which allegedly said: “The experimental submersible vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body” and that the trip could result in death.
OceanGate has been approached for comment.
On Tuesday, David Mearns, a deep-sea shipwreck hunter who is friends with Mr Harding and Mr Nargeolet, said he had seen reports of “tapping” being heard in the water, which he said could indicate the passengers are alive.
He told Channel 4 News: “There’s some reports that I’ve just read from my own club, which is how I know Hamish, is that somebody today has heard some tapping.