Titanic sub missing - LIVE: US Coast Guard ‘hopeful’ after more noises detected
Rescue teams are continuing to focus their efforts on underwater sounds that are still being heard in the search for the Titan submersible
The US Coast Guard has given an update on the missing sub.
Officials say they detected more underwater noises in the search area on Wednesday and "remain optimistic and hopeful"
Overnight report claims "safety and quality control" issues had been raised about the missing sub in 2018 court documents (see 'Safety fears raised' below)
British explorer Hamish Harding is one of five people missing, along with British-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman
The other are French submersible pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush
The submersible had about 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, enough to last until Thursday morning
US Coast Guard: 'We have to remain optimistic and hopeful'
There are two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) currently searching underwater for the missing Titan submersible, the US Coast Guard has said.
These ROVs have currently not been able to locate the sub, Captain Jamie Frederick added.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday evening (UK time), Captain Frederick said the surface search area has doubled to approximately twice the size of the state of Connecticut.
He said there are currently five surface vessels searching for the sub and that there are expected to be 10 vessels taking part in the search within the next 12 to 24 hours.
Captain Frederick, response coordinator from the First Coast Guard District, stressed that this remains a search and rescue mission, as opposed to a recovery operation.
When asked how much food and drink are onboard the Titan, he was only able to confirm: "My understanding is there are some limited rations."
Experts still do not know what the noises, heard by Canadian P-3 aircraft, coming from the ocean are. These have been heard again today, Captain Frederick said.
"When you're in the middle of a search and rescue case you always have hope," he said. "We don't know what the noises are... [but] we're searching in the area where the noises were detected."
"We have to remain optimistic and hopeful," he added.
Carl Hartsfield, of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said it was "very difficult" to work out what the sources of the noises are.
"Every one of those noises is being analysed, tracked, looked for patterns and reported upon," he said.
Hartsfield said they "have been described as banging noises", adding that acoustic analysts “have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential man-made sources”.
Will search for missing sub lead to regulation of adventure tourism?
The tragedy of the missing Titan sub could inspire a new era of regulation for adventure tourism, Skylar Baker-Jordan writes in The Independent.
"OceanGate’s journey to the bottom of the ocean was far too dangerous. The government should have intervened before the submersible ever disappeared beneath the waves.
"That it did not is a dereliction of its duty to protect consumers.
"Yes, the people aboard the Titan are incredibly wealthy. Yes, they signed release forms – standard, they no doubt thought, probably thinking it was a legal formality and in no way indicative of the real danger."
Voices: The submersible disaster was an accident waiting to happen
US Coast Guard to give update
Officials from the US Coast Guard are due to give an update on the missing submersible at 6pm UK time.
Earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, Rear Admiral John Mauger, from the US Coast Guard, told the BBC that Titan's crew had less than 20 hours of oxygen left, based on the initial estimate of 96 hours.
Rear Admiral Mauger said that the exact amount of air left is difficult to calculate, as it depends on the individual consumption of the five men on board.
The submersible, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.
Speaking to BBC News, Rear Admiral Mauger said: “Based on information that the operator provided, they indicated that they have an emergency life-support system onboard to provide oxygen for approximately 96 hours.
“I understand that is a difficult calculation to predict because it depends on the number of occupants and their consumption but we are looking at a period of time of about 20 hours from now into tomorrow morning that we may be at the end of the 96-hour window.
“That said, we are continuing to put all available resources into the search right now and will continue to prioritise the search as we go forward.”
When asked about the noises detected by sonar buoys dropped into the ocean by a Canadian P-3 aircraft, he failed to confirm whether they were of regular intervals that would suggest they were man made.
He said: “We’re working very closely with leading acoustic experts both here in the US navy and the Canadian navy, and I’ve integrated a UK submariner into my command here in Boston thanks to the support from the UK consul general for Boston, Dr Abbott, to make sure we have the expertise that we need to understand what that noise signature is and what it is telling us.
“While that analysis is going on though, we’re not waiting to target remote-operated vehicle operations in the areas that the sonar bodies tell us that that noise is potentially being generated.
“So we’ve relocated our remote-operated vehicles onsite to search in those areas.
“But at this time I haven’t had any confirmation of what the noise is.”
Only underwater craft capable of rescue from Titanic is on way
A French robot that can dive to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) underwater is on its way to help find and free the tourist sub if it is trapped, its operator said on Wednesday.
The unmanned robot, called Victor 6000, can dive deeper than other equipment now at the site in the North Atlantic and has arms that can be remotely controlled to cut cables or perform other manoeuvers to release a stuck vessel, the operator said.
The robot, which is aboard a French research vessel, is expected to arrive late on Wednesday, giving it a limited window to provide assistance before the Thursday morning deadline when the missing submersible's air supply is expected to run out.
"Victor is not capable of lifting the submarine up on its own," said Olivier Lefort, the head of naval operations at Ifremer, the state-run French ocean research institute which operates the robot.
But he told Reuters the robot could help hook the 10-tonne submersible called Titan to a ship with the capacity to lift it to the surface.
Still no confirmation noises are from sub
Rear Admiral John Mauger has said there is still no confirmation that the noises coming from the ocean are emanating from the submersible.
He told the BBC "that noise is potentially being generated" by the occupants of Titan.
"We've picked up noise signatures and we are working through the analytics of that," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said Canadian P-3 aircraft had "detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remote operating vehicles) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises."
OceanGate 'could be liable if submersible isn't found, despite waivers'
A legal expert has stated that Titan operators OceanGate could be liable for legal action if the submersible isn't found, despite passengers reportedly signing waivers which mentioned 'death' three times.
Timothy E. Allen former Senior Special Agent for the US secret service and expert for federal-lawyers.com, said: "In some cases, waivers may limit or waive certain legal rights or claims that an individual may have against a company.
"However, there are situations where waivers may be deemed unenforceable or invalid, especially if they involve gross negligence, intentional harm, or violations of public policy. Laws regarding waivers can vary significantly."
Family member speaks out
The sister of businessman Shahzada Dawood has said the family's "sole focus" is on rescuing those trapped on board the Titan sub.
Sabrina Dawood - also the aunt of Dawood's son, Suleman, who is also on board the sub - told Sky News she is hoping the pair "return to us safe and sound".
Read the full report by Sky News here
Titanic sub search: Relative of missing passengers says 'sole focus' is rescue of 'beloved' family members
'Giant burst of optimism'
David Gallo, an American oceanographer and a former Titanic expedition co-leader, says reports of underwater noises gives him a "giant burst of optimism".
Dr Gallo, who describes the Titan's pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, as his "best friend", said: ''It changes my thoughts incredibly. So now I have this giant burst of optimism and the question is, this banging, we've heard in the past with Air France 447, Malaysian Air, that there were noises coming from the sea and that must be the plane. And it turned out not to be.
"So I'm hoping, they have to work quickly to identify where that noise is coming from and then investigate what that noise is. So, and right now, there's no time to analyse things, they should be moving equipment toward the sound so that if they identify it as manmade or human made, they've already got equipment on the way to the bottom. We're really short on time at this point.''
Dr Gallo said he believed the noises were more likely to be from a human than from sea life. He added he was fairly confident it would be something 77-year old Nargeolet would do to attract attention.
P.H. Nargeolet speaking in 2012. (Getty)
"If it's really every 30 minutes, I wonder how many, you know, instances, how many times that repetition since that has happened," Dr Gallo continued. "I assume more than twice. Well, the ocean is full of surprises, so you never know. But I can't think of anything that would be that every 30 minutes and I do know that P. H. (Paul-Henri) Nargeolet [one of the people on board] would do something like that to keep, to let people know that they're there."
''We've worked on Air France. We've worked on Malaysian Air. We've worked on a couple of other things as well, and he would be, would be side by side. And it's tough because this time he's not only here, but he's there. And so I'm trying to grapple with that.
"He's a charming man. You know, he's I would say my closest colleague, my best friend, certainly one of my best friends. And it'll be a shame if we lose him. You know, I don't like to say it, many have said it that this is the way P. H. would have wanted it if that was going to happen. I hate stuff like that, you know.''
What the search looks like
These pictures from the US Coast Guard show the scale of the problem facing the rescue team, as search crews scour the ocean surface and underwater for signs of the stricken Titan submersible.
The Bahamian research vessel, Deep Energy, arrived on scene around 7 a.m. local time and began remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations. A C-130 crew from the Air National Guard 106th also arrived on scene to continue searching around 4 p.m. EDT.
The following assets are en route:
Canadian CGS John Cabot
Canadian CGS Ann Harvey
Canadian CGS Terry Fox
Canadian CGS Atlantic Merlin (ROV)
Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic
Commercial Vessel Skandi Vinland (ROV)
French Research Vessel L’Atalante (ROV)
His Majesty's Canadian Ship Glace Bay (mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel)
Underwater noises detected in the search area of a missing deep-sea vessel is a “target” and a “focus” for the rescue operation, the US Coast Guard has said.
The US Coast Guard announced earlier on Wednesday that the Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises coming from Titan.
Rear Admiral John Mauger told CBS News: “This is an incredibly complex site there, you have to remember that it’s the wreck site of the Titanic, so there is a lot of metal and different objects in the water around the site.
“That’s why it’s so important that we’ve engaged experts from the navy that understand the science behind noise and can classify or give us better information about what the source of that noise may be.
“In the meantime, it’s something, it’s a target, it’s a focus for us to look at.
“We’ve deployed the remote-operated vehicles and the surface vessel, the Canadian Coast Guard surface vessel, that has sonar capability in the vicinity of that to see if we can detect anything in the water in that area.”
Safety concerns raised over missing sub
