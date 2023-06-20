Titanic tourist sub missing - Live: Search expands to deeper waters, says US Coast Guard
British adventurer Hamish Harding and four others on board submersible that only has enough oxygen for 96 hours.
Five people remains missing on board a submersible tourist vessel touring the Titanic wreck
The submersible has about 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, enough to last until Thursday morning
It is thought the vessel set sail at 4am before losing contact at around 5.45am
Those missing include British explorer Hamish Harding, a British-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman
The other are French submersible pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush
Search 'expands to deeper waters', US Coast Guard says (see post at 3.09pm)
One former passenger has said there is ‘no escape’ from the vessel (see post at 9.53am)
Another dive expert warned of a 1% chance of survival (see post at 9.36am)
- H
Janet Street Porter questions ‘morality’ of Titanic submarine tourism
‘Loose Women’ panellist shared her thoughts on the missing Titanic tourist underwater vessel, as the search continues
- H
Titanic wreck is like seeing contents of best hotel in world cracked 'like an egg'
The first British diver to see the Titanic wreck said the pilot of the stricken sub is an “extraordinary explorer and an incredible individual”.
Dik Barton made 22 dives to the wreck of the liner to recover artefacts when he was head of operations with RMS Titanic Inc, a US firm which salvaged the site. Mr Barton, a businessman and guest lecturer at Sunderland University, believed the submarine had lost either power on its descent or its structural integrity at great depth. His descents took two-and-a-half hours to reach the seabed site, and two hours to return to the surface.
“It’s completely pitch black and then you get to the sea bed, put on your lights and there you are with the Titanic before you, if you land in the right place. It’s not easy, the wreck site is two miles across.”
Mr Barton said the group had “good leadership” in the pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet.
“He is the kind of man who will keep them calm, but it’s not easy in a tube at the bottom of the ocean,” he said. “It’s tragic. He is an extraordinary explorer and an incredible individual and he knows the wreck better than anybody I know.”
He has previously said to picture the scene, people should imagine the “best hotel in the world 600 miles off the coastline, crack it in half like an egg and spread the contents on the seabed”.
- H
Search 'expands to deeper waters'
The search for the missing Titan submersible that lost contact with the surface less than two hours into a journey to see the wreck of the Titanic has expanded into deeper waters, as the families of the five people on board wait desperately for news of their loved ones.
Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told CNN: "As we continue on with this search ... we've been working through the night with a broad group of partners to bring all capabilities to bear looking on both the surface and now expanding to a subsurface in the area."
The Titanic lies around 12,500 feet (3,810 metres) below the surface, and voyages to the shipwreck take around two hours to reach that level. The missing submersible lost contact with the surface around 1 hour 45 minutes into its voyage.
Titanic submersible: Search for missing vessel expanding to deeper waters
Rescuers are expanding their search into deeper waters as they hunt for a submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic. The US Coast Guard and other search and rescue crews have swarmed a remote area in the Atlantic in search for the vessel, called Titan, which went missing on Sunday with five people on board.
- H
Cramped conditions of barefoot passengers
Passengers who have been trapped aboard the missing Titan submersible have to board the vessel barefoot and sit together in cramped conditions on the 9.5ft by 22ft craft.
There is one small toilet on board, separated from the rest of the passengers by a curtain, while passengers sit on the floor squashed together for what is intended to be around an eight-hour roundtrip.
- H
Canadian aircraft joins search
The US Coast Guard said a Canadian aircraft has joined the search for the missing submersible Titan by using sonar.
British billionaire Hamish Harding and UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are missing about the vessel, which was on its way from Canada to explore the wreckage of the Titanic when it lost communication on Sunday.
In a tweet, the coast guard said: “A Canadian Aircraft P3 Aurora has arrived on scene to conduct sonar searches.
“The R/V Polar Prince and R/V Deep Energy are continuing their surface searches.
“Total search area completed as of this morning (Tuesday) is 10,000 SQ miles.”
- H
Friends of missing passengers 'very, very worried'
A deep water search-and-recovery expert who knows two men on board the missing Titan submersible has said he is “very worried” by the situation.
David Mearns, a UK-based marine scientist and oceanographer who specialises in searching for shipwrecks, is friends with billionaire Hamish Harding and knows French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet professionally.
Speaking to Lucy Manning on Radio 4’s World At One he described Mr Harding as “very charming” and “very adventurous”, and said that Mr Nargeolet was “very well known” in the Titanic community.
Mr Mearns said: “This also happens to be my field, search and recovery, but when it’s involving with people you know personally, the impact of it is bigger.
“When I found out initially that Hamish was on board that was very upsetting and then when later in the day that PH was also with him on the sub, which was almost a typical thing to expect, they would have got on fantastically well these two characters, that really started to make the day a lot worse.”
He added: “When something does go wrong and it is missing, that is dire. And we’re all very very worried and concerned for our friends and the other people on board.”
Hamish Harding's friends are worried abot his safety. (Alamy)
- H
Viewers hit out at Richard Madeley over Titanic texts
Good Morning Britain host Madeley came in for criticism on Tuesday after reading out texts from viewers who appeared to have little sympathy for the plight of the five people stuck inside the tiny sub lost at sea.
‘It was bad taste and bad judgement that Madeley decided to read out the twitter messages from the few idiots who thought the trapped submariners deserved their fate,’ tweeted one viewer.
"Was there any need for Richard to read out those negative tweets? Not really the time or the place," another added.
- H
Harding's stepson speaks out
The stepson of Hamish Harding, one of five people on board the missing Titan sub, has spoken out following the vessel's disappearance.
"Thoughts and prayers for my stepfather Hamish Harding as his Submarine has gone missing exploring Titanic. Search and rescue mission is underway," he posted on social media.
- H
Who are the five people missing on the Titanic submarine?
Five people are onboard the Titanic tourist submarine that went missing in the north Atlantic. Find out who they are…
Missing submersible: Read more
Where is the Titanic wreckage? (The Independent)
Profile: British explorer, father and son onboard missing Titanic tourist sub (Evening Standard)
British Navy expert warns ‘timescale’ of missing Titanic sub is ‘very concerning’ (Independent)
We’ve feared this’: veteran Titanic explorer tells of concern (Guardian)
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing
The race continues to rescue five people on board a missing tourist submersible that was on its way to visit the shipwreck of the Titanic.
British billionaire Hamish Harding is on board the Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions reported missing on Sunday evening in the mid-Atlantic about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.
Contact with the small vessel was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, with the US Coast Guard saying it has one pilot and four mission specialists on board with up to 96 hours of emergency oxygen.
Harding, 58, the chairman of private plane firm Action Aviation, is also an explorer who has flown to space and holds three Guinness World Records.
Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman, 19, are also on board the submersible, their family confirmed.
French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet is also thought to be on board, as is Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate.
The firm charges $250,000 (£195,000) for an eight-day trip including dives to the wreck of the Titanic.
The Titan submersible weighs more than 10,000kg and can reach depths of 13,100ft.
A major search and rescue operation is being led by the US Coast Guard and includes military aircraft 900 miles east of Cape Cod.
Rear Admiral John W Mauger of the US Coast Guard said the crew have up to 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board.
“We anticipate that there’s somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours at this point,” he said.