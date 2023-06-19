Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search

The Titanic sits 3,800m (12,500ft) down at the bottom of the Atlantic (file image)

A submersible used to take people to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, sparking a search and rescue mission.

The Boston Coastguard told the BBC on Monday that an operation to find it was under way.

It is not clear how many people, if any, were on board at the time it went missing.

Small submersibles occasionally take paying tourists and experts to view the wreck of the Titanic.

Multi day trips to the wreck cost tens of thousands of dollars and one dive to Titanic, including both the descent and the ascent, reportedly takes around eight hours.

The famous shipwreck sits 3,800m (12,500ft) down at the bottom of the Atlantic. It is about 600km (370 miles) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The passenger liner, which was the largest ship of its time, hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew onboard, more than 1,500 died.

The Titanic has been extensively explored since the wreck was discovered in 1985.