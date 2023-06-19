Titanic tourist submarine disappears on trip to see wreck in North Atlantic

This 1998 image shows a 17–ton portion of the hull of the Titanic as it is lifted to the surface during an expedition to the site of the wreck. (RMS Titanic via Associated Press)

A search-and-rescue mission was underway Monday after a submersible used for tourist expeditions to view the wreck of the Titanic went missing in the North Atlantic, according to media reports.

The BBC reported that the Boston Coast Guard is conducting a search-and-rescue mission for the sub off the coast of Newfoundland, an eastern province in Canada.

The Guardian reported that the Coast Guard confirmed “a small submarine with five persons onboard had gone missing in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck."

According to the Guardian, the sub is carrying five people and is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers visits to the Titanic wreck. The Titanic, which sank in 1912, is located about 13,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean nearly 400 nautical miles off the Newfoundland coast.

Representatives for the Boston Coast Guard did not immediately return requests for comment. Representatives for OceanGate Expeditions also did not immediately return requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.