Titanic tourist submarine missing in Atlantic Ocean

A rescue mission is under way after a submersible used to take tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic went missing in the Atlantic.

The Boston Coastguard is carrying out the rescue mission for the OceanGate Expeditions tour group, which takes explorers to the depths of the ocean for $250,000 per person.

It is not known how many people were on board the submersible at the time it went missing.

The Seattle-based firm, which owns the missing submersible, said it was “exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely.”

It told CBS that “our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families” and said it was “deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible”.

Each 10-day OceanGate Titanic expedition sets off from St John’s, Canada, and takes six “mission specialists” to view the wreck. It costs $250,000 per person to cover mission training and support.

The Titanic wreck sits 2,500ft down at the bottom of the Atlantic, around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The submersible, named Titan, has high-resolution cameras and provides those on board with a live view of the Titanic.

Those selected much be at least 18 and “be comfortable in dynamic environments where plans and timetables may change.” They must also have basic strength, balance, mobility and flexibility such as being able to climb a six-foot step ladder.

Mission specialists receive training in navigation, piloting, tracking and communications.

While in the submersible, the crew will spend “three to five hours” exploring the Titanic wreckage.

Expeditions were completed in 2021 and 2022, and the firm previously said it would run the trips every year.

The OceanGate website said the trip’s purpose was to “conduct a scientific and technological survey of the wreck”.

On Friday, OceanGate shared a picture of two groups of around two-dozen people smiling in matching navy jackets.

The caption read: “It’s been an incredibly busy two weeks! Thank you to all of our dive teams who’ve joined us - here’s a look at our Mission 3 and Mission 4 crew.”

Previous mission specialists chosen to go on the trip include an actor, a chef, a banker and a videographer.

Chef Chelsea Kellogg went to view the Titanic last year. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the wreck visible in the background.

The caption read: “My lifelong dream of seeing the Titanic has come true! After 13 years of trying, patience and persistence pulled through. I am still trying to process the whole experience. I’m still crying. Still overwhelmed by all the emotions.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Oceangate Expeditions team and Horizon Arctic crew we made it to the bow section of the wreck and we were able to explore and see some of the iconic parts of the ship.”

