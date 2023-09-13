Titanic work by Ukrainian soldiers: Air Force video shows nighttime Shahed drone hunt

Ukrainian Air Force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk has recognised the significant contribution that mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine are making to the destruction of Iranian-made Shahed drones used by Russia. This effective work by Ukrainian defenders has helped save on anti-aircraft guided missiles, which are in short supply.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Over 30 combat drones were destroyed during Russia’s overnight attack on Odesa! This number represents titanic efforts by Ukrainian defenders.

I would particularly like to commend the mobile firing groups for their combat work! Their precision improves every day, as does the percentage of combat UAVs downed by mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces!

This enables us to make rational use of anti-aircraft weaponry and ammunition depending on aerial target types.

In simple terms, the Air Force does not have to use scarce anti-aircraft guided missiles to down Shahed drones, but can save them for Russian planes, helicopters and cruise missiles."

Мобільні вогневі групи Сил оборони все влучніше множать на нуль ворожі "Шахеди"...

Details: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, added in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda that given the increasingly short supply of missiles for the Soviet anti-aircraft systems Buk-M1 and S-300, the strengthening of mobile firing groups is becoming crucial for the effective destruction of Shahed kamikaze drones. The firing groups are in need of more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, heavy machine guns, and other weaponry.

Background: On the night of 12-13 September, Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 32 out of 44 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian forces over the territory of Ukraine.

