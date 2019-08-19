Titanium Oyj (HEL:TITAN): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive

In December 2018, Titanium Oyj (HEL:TITAN) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst forecasts appear to be pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by 18% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 46%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €6.1m, we should see this fall to €5.0m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Titanium Oyj. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Titanium Oyj perform in the near future?

The 1 analysts covering TITAN view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 9.0% based on the most recent earnings level of €6.1m to the final forecast of €7.2m by 2022. EPS reaches €0.72 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.66 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 37% to 33% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Titanium Oyj, I've put together three key factors you should look at:

