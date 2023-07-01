Titans Hassan Haskins accused of strangling girlfriend during argument

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested after he was accused of strangling his girlfriend during an argument last week, according to an arrest affidavit.

Haskins and his girlfriend, Makiah Green, got into an argument on June 22 over her clicking "like" on another man's Instagram picture, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News through the Nashville affiliate WSMV. Green said that during the argument, she went into a closet and started to throw Haskins' shoes on the ground, it states.

The NFL star told her to stop touching his things and allegedly pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit the back of her head, according to the affidavit. Green said she fought back and kicked Haskins and he grabbed her, took her out of the closet, pushed her on the bed "and began to strangle her with both hands," it states.

Green said she believes she was strangled for 10 to 15 seconds, it says. When Haskins released her, Green said she stood up and slapped the running back and he slapped her back.

As the incident escalated the affidavit alleges Haskins threw Green on the ground and started to strangle her again. When he let go, he left the home.

Authorities said Green provided pictures showing bruising on her right cheek, a scratch on the left side of her neck, and a bruise near her shoulder. The front of her neck was also red, the affidavit says.

Haskins was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault by strangulation. Green was also arrested on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and felony vandalism for a later altercation involving the couple. They were both released after posting bond.

NBC News has reached out to Haskins for comment. The Titans said in a statement that it was "aware of the situation and gathering additional information."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com