Titan's legacy: Legislation punishing felony suspects for K-9 deaths now law

Jul. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — New legislation will add teeth to penalties in cases where police K-9's are killed while investigating felonies.

Titan's Law — named after a Johnstown police K-9 who died while pursuing a burglar in 2020 — was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday after receiving bipartisan support in both state chambers.

"Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal dies while investigating a felony," said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, a former police chief and early author of the bill. "Prior to (now), the death was only punishable when perpetrators intentionally or knowingly killed or injured the animal."

It means someone can be charged with a third-degree felony for committing the crime, even without intent.

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland, worked in the Senate to move the bill through.

Titan accidentally fell through an unsecured open elevator shaft to his death while investigating a burglary inside a vacant Woodvale warehouse in 2020.

State lawmakers, Rigby included, learned afterward that while a group of scrap metal thieves were charged for several acts, criminal charges related to Titan's death were not applicable because the canine's death wasn't intentional.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said the law shows that "Titan did not die in vain."

"Moving this legislation from idea to reality was a true collaboration between the District Attorney's Office, Rep. Rigby, and Sen. Langerholc," he said, crediting them for moving the original bill toward Wolf's desk.

"Our K-9 officers, who protect and serve day in and day out, now have additional protections that are indicative of the vital role that they have in our community."