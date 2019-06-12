Titans to retire jerseys for McNair, George

The Tennessee Titans will retire quarterback Steve McNair's No. 9 jersey and running back Eddie George's No. 27 during the Sept. 15 home opener, the team announced Wednesday.

The pair, which led the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, will be the first to have their jerseys retired after playing primarily for the Titans, since the team was rebranded from the Oilers in 1999.

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bruce Matthews (No. 74) played five of his 19 seasons in Tennessee -- after the team moved from Houston in 1997 -- and three as a Titan, but none of the franchise's other five with retired numbers played more recently than 1993.

"Steve and Eddie will be forever linked as two of the driving forces for our team in the late 90's and early 2000's," owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "They were the heart and soul of the team and each made the other a better player and ultimately led to a great deal of team success. Their statistics will forever live in our record books, but their play and sacrifice is what our fans will always remember."

McNair, who was tragically shot and killed in 2009, was drafted third overall by the then-Houston Oilers in 1995 and went on to start 131 of 139 games across 11 seasons with the franchise, throwing for 31,304 yards, 174 touchdowns and 119 interceptions, reaching three Pro Bowls and sharing MVP honors with Peyton Manning in 2003.

His number has not been worn by a Titan since he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2006.

George, 45, was drafted 14th overall in 1996 and started all 128 games over eight seasons with the Titans, earning four Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro honors in 2000.

His number was been worn just once since he left Tennessee for the Dallas Cowboys in 2004, when running back Chris Henry used it briefly in 2009.

--Field Level Media