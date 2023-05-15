After Title 42, countries beefing up border enforcement -U.S. official

STORY: Speaking to reporters, DHS official Blas Nunez-Neto said immigration authorities had returned hundreds of people to Mexico since the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday, when the U.S. shifted to a new asylum policy meant to deter illegal crossings.

The returns to Mexico included Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, he said, who Mexico has agreed to continue accepting.

"And in recent days, we have seen Mexico and Guatemala deploying large numbers of law enforcement and military personnel to their southern borders," Nunez-Neto said.

Title 42 was a COVID-era rule adopted under former President Donald Trump, that allowed officials to expel migrants quickly without an asylum process but did not impose penalties.