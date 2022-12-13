Daily Briefing: Title 42 is ending

Officials have seen an influx of thousands of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border with Title 42, the pandemic-era border regulation, set to end this month. Also in the news: Parts of the U.S. brace for blizzard-like conditions and a look at why the FBI's 2021 hate crime data is flawed.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. USA TODAY is introducing horoscopes to our site. Here's what your stars say about you.

Now, here we go with Tuesday's news

Asylum seekers, migrants cross en masse at Texas-Mexico border

Immigration experts have said the decision to end Title 42 could have triggered the surge in asylum-seeking migrants who were released by federal immigration authorities in border state communities. Asylum has been denied to migrants more than 2 million times in the past two years under the Title 42 expulsion policy.

Explain Title 42: Title 42 was introduced under President Donald Trump's administration in March 2020, allowing border officials to quickly expel migrants and close official ports of entry for asylum seekers. Under the Biden administration, the policy has been used to mitigate flows of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A federal judge gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to stop the expulsions, saying the government's use of Title 42 to prevent migrants from lawfully claiming asylum at the border is "arbitrary and capricious" and violates the law.

The Biden administration will revert back to pre-pandemic border policy. But the flow of migrants in the meantime is expected to rise. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector, which includes the city footprint and all of New Mexico, is reporting an average of 2,100 encounters each day in December.

Shipping containers as a border wall: Hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire have been staged along Arizona’s eastern boundary with Mexico by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. The move has been met with objections from the U.S. government, environmentalists and the incoming governor.

Story continues

📷 Photo of the day: Hundreds of migrants cross the Rio Grande in hopes of seeking asylum 📷

Hundreds of migrants line up on the north side of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, as they wait to seek asylum in the U.S. See more photos here

Migrants tie blankets together as a rope to prevent other migrants from jumping the line as they are processed by Customs and Border Protection in El Paso, Texas. The migrants had spent the night in the north embankment of the Rio Grande after crossing en mass on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Winter storm could fuel travel havoc across US

Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country, while states farther to the south were warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes. Blizzard or winter storm warnings were in effect for parts of Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska. The storm prediction center also warned that "bitterly" cold temperatures are likely to impact the lower 48 states leading up to and continuing from Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. Read more

What's the best way to remove ice from your windshield? There's no need for vinegar.

Evan Freedman, from Los Angeles, puts snow chains on his vehicle as heavy snow falls on Highway 2 near Wrightwood, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Congress' looming deadline

Congress faces a deadline of midnight on Friday to pass a spending bill and avoid a partial government shutdown. At the moment, Republicans and Democrats remain billions apart from agreeing on a spending package that could approach $1.5 trillion. Domestic spending disputes are the sticking point of negotiations, keeping the parties separated by about $26 billion, according to Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Republicans argue the Democratic-controlled Congress has already spent too much on measures such as pandemic relief and not enough on defense spending. Democrats have countered by saying the spending was necessary to help the country weather the fallout from COVID-19. Read more

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Department of Energy to announce nuclear fusion breakthrough

Scientists have apparently made a critical breakthrough in a long-sought energy system that could make clean, carbon-free and non-radioactive electricity production in the decades to come. A Department of Energy news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning to announce a "major scientific breakthrough." In stories published Sunday evening, the Financial Times and the Washington Post said the agency will announce that scientists at the federal Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have for the first time created a nuclear fusion reaction that produced more energy than it took to create. Read more

Analysis: America needs the nuclear option to keep our homes warm – and to fight climate change.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here. Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign.

Here's why 2021 FBI hate crime data is flawed

Despite increasing concerns about the rise of bias-motivated crimes and growing domestic extremism in the U.S., even fewer law enforcement agencies reported data on hate crimes to the FBI last year. An annual FBI report released Monday found there were more than 7,000 hate crimes in 2021. But that's just a fraction of the true number, according to experts – including the bureau's director. A drop in participating agencies has made it more difficult than ever to capture hate crime trends, experts say. Read more

Amid a rise in hate crimes, Black and Asian Americans are standing together.

LGBTQ hate crimes in America: Colorado Springs shooting joins growing list.

Kendall Allen, left, and Kaycie Franks hold a sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" at the Club Q - Remembrance and Radicalization vigil for victims of the Club Q shooting held at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

One more thing

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is up for best comedy/musical at the 2022 Golden Globes alongside genre-smashing surprise hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once," lavish Hollywood period film "Babylon," murder mystery sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and satire "Triangle of Sadness."

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note, shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Title 42, winter weather, government shutdown, Golden Globes: Daily Briefing