The Daily Beast

Johnny Nunez/WireImage via GettyA flashy New York bishop, who was famously robbed earlier this year in the middle of a church service, is now facing federal charges over an ungodly scheme that allegedly included swindling one of his parishioners and extorting a local businessman for his own enrichment, prosecutors revealed on Monday.Lamor Whitehead, 45, was arrested and charged Monday with several crimes, including wire fraud, extortion, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office So