Title IX complaints increased slightly in Tennessee in 2023, report shows

Complaints reported under Title IX across Tennessee increased slightly from last year, with several universities seeing a bump in complaints, according to a report released Monday by the state comptroller.

Title IX is a longstanding federal law protecting against sexual discrimination, and consequently sexual harassment, in education programs that receive federal funds. Overall, there were a total of 269 Title IX complaints statewide, up from 265 in 2022. In 2021, a total of 175 complaints were reported.

Tennessee law requires all educational agencies to file their Title IX implementation plans for the following fiscal year by Oct. 1 to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. The comptroller is then required to release a report on its findings and recommendations at least once a year.

A total of 19 state entities are subject to Title IX, but only 11 have reported complaints, according to the report. Five of them marked increases from last year's complaints.

The eight organizations that did not report complaints were the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts, the Department of Children's Services, the Tennessee Department of Correction, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, the Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Here's what the latest report showed on how many complaints each of the other 11 entities received.

Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University filed its 2024 implementation plan on Oct. 3 and reported 21 Title IX complaints this year, an increase from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the university reported.

2021: 25 complaints

2022: 13 complaints

2023: 21 complaints

Department of Education

The Tennessee Department of Education filed its 2024 implementation plan on Oct. 2 and reported two Title IX complaints this year, a decrease from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the department reported.

2021: 7

2022: 5

2023: 2

Department of Finance and Administration - TennCare

The TennCare division of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 26 and reported 21 Title IX complaints this year, a decrease from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the department reported.

2021: 9

2022: 34

2023: 21

Department of Labor and Workforce Development

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 27 and reported no Title IX complaints this year, a decrease from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the department reported.

2021: 0

2022: 3

2023: 0

East Tennessee State University

East Tennessee State University filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 29 and reported 19 Title IX complaints this year, an increase from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the university reported.

2021: 9

2022: 11

2023: 19

Middle Tennessee State University

Middle Tennessee State University filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 29 and reported 12 Title IX complaints this year, an increase from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the university reported.

2021: 4

2022: 10

2023: 12

Tennessee Board of Regents

The Tennessee Board of Regents filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 26 and reported 36 Title IX complaints this year, an increase from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the board reported.

2021: 21

2022: 25

2023: 36

Tennessee State University

Tennessee State University filed its 2024 implementation plan on Oct. 20 and reported five Title IX complaints this year, a decrease from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the university reported.

2021: 21

2022: 15

2023: 5

Tennessee Technological University

Tennessee Technological University filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 27 and reported four Title IX complaints this year, a decrease from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the university reported.

2021: 7

2022: 5

2023: 4

University of Memphis

The University of Memphis filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 30 and reported 125 Title IX complaints this year, a decrease from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the university reported.

2021: 65

2022: 129

2023: 125

University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee filed its 2024 implementation plan on Sept. 27 and reported 24 Title IX complaints this year, an increase from last year. Here's a look at the last three years of complaints the university reported.

2021: 7

2022: 15

2023: 24

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Title IX report: Complaints increased slightly in 2023