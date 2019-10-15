What titles are set to appear on Disney+ originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

In a brief, but information-packed social media post, Disney teased just a sampling of the content that will be available on its soon-to-launch Disney+ service.

The doors of the vaunted "Disney Vaults" will swing wide, the post notes.

"It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12," reads the post, while a dizzying slideshow of titles spins by.

You can catch glimpses of everything from the aforementioned animated classic to Jon Favreau's anticipated "Star Wars" spinoff series to Disney Channel mainstays, like "Lizzie McGuire," the original "Duck Tales," "High School Musical" and "Boy Meets World."

Also there will be Marvel movies, like "Ant-Man," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel," as well as other Disney animated films, like "Aladdin," "Moana" and "The Emperor's New Groove."

Meanwhile on YouTube, there's a much, much longer preview of what's coming to Disney+, as in three hours, 17 minutes and 52 seconds long, titled "Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S."

You can preorder the streaming service at DisneyPlus.com.

