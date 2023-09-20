Titletown South Florida: Breaking down Central-Chaminade and key district showdowns

At long last, we finally get to watch Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central face each other on a football field.

The programs that have combined for 16 state championships over the past 20 years will finally meet with the chance to remain in the national title picture with a victory.

The matchup between two of the top five teams in the nation Thursday night at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami should not disappoint.

On this episode, Miami Herald Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez and Miami Herald Writer David Wilson break down the matchup and make their picks on other key matchups in week 5 including Coconut Creek v. Blanche Ely, St. Thomas v. Treasure Coast and Krop v. South Broward.

▪ We also look at Miami Edison’s huge win over Miami Northwestern, which has the potential to propel the Red Raiders into the playoffs.

▪ We look at St. Thomas Aquinas’ dominant performance against Western and how much the Raiders’ quarterback Andrew Indorf has improved in recent weeks.

It’s time for the Game of the Year. Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central won’t disappoint | Opinion

▪ And we look at Chaminade’s victory over American Heritage and if there’s anything to worry about with the Lions heading into the Central game.

Tune in for new episodes of Titletown South Florida every week as we move deeper into the 2023-24 high school sports season.

NOTE: Remember in addition to watching this show at miamiherald.com, it is available on YouTube on the Miami Herald page. Please subscribe and as always, thank you for watching, and enjoy!