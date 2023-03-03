Titomic First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.035 loss per share (vs AU$0.045 loss in 1H 2022)

Titomic (ASX:TTT) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$2.79m (up 21% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$7.24m (loss narrowed by 3.6% from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.035 loss per share (improved from AU$0.045 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Titomic Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 69% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.4% growth forecast for the Chemicals industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are up 7.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Titomic (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

