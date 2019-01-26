Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON): What Does The Future Look Like?

The most recent earnings announcement Titon Holdings Plc’s (LON:TON) released in September 2018 showed that the company benefited from a robust tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 17%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts perceive Titon Holdings’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for next year seems rather muted, with earnings climbing by a single digit 2.0%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates reaching double digit 13% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£2.5m by 2022.

Although it is useful to be aware of the growth rate each year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable to gauge the rate at which the earnings are growing on average every year. The advantage of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Titon Holdings’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 6.6%. This means that, we can anticipate Titon Holdings will grow its earnings by 6.6% every year for the next few years.

For Titon Holdings, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further examine:

