Titus Mathis was shot in 2015. His death is now Indy's 102nd homicide probe of 2022

The 102nd homicide in 2022 resulted from a shooting that occurred roughly six years ago on the city's west side, per an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police statement released Tuesday.

Officers arrived at 5400 block of W. 34th Street after a report of a person shot on Sept. 2, 2015. Police discovered 24-year-old Titus Mathis, who was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Mathis died this year on Feb. 15.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide caused by gunshot wound complications.

Police say Tuesday's public notification was requested by the Marion County Coroner's Office but did not elaborate on why the announcement wasn't made in February when Mathis died.

Officials did not release information on a suspect or arrest in connection to the case.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact IMPD Sgt. David Ellison at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at David.Ellison@indy.gov. People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Titus Mathis dies as a result of 2015 shooting